And I’m not even talking about his UFC career where he went 9-7-1 and nabbed a bunch of post fight bonuses.
-Made his pro debut in the MMA hotbed of Tijuana, Mexico.
-In his second pro fight he fights former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Michael Westbrook who somehow makes it to the 3rd Round before succumbing to a knee injury.
-He fights at Bellator 10 which is headlined by future UFC title challenger Joe Soto.
-He knocks out TUF 10 alum Abe Wagner in 10 seconds.
-In his last fight before being signed to the UFC he knocks out the notorious Aaron Brink in 35 seconds. He is then signed to the UFC a little over a year after making his pro debut with a record of 9-0.
Could you imagine? (Sorry had to throw that in there)
