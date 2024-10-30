Rewatch Travis Browne has a pretty interesting record

And I’m not even talking about his UFC career where he went 9-7-1 and nabbed a bunch of post fight bonuses.

-Made his pro debut in the MMA hotbed of Tijuana, Mexico.

-In his second pro fight he fights former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Michael Westbrook who somehow makes it to the 3rd Round before succumbing to a knee injury.

-He fights at Bellator 10 which is headlined by future UFC title challenger Joe Soto.

-He knocks out TUF 10 alum Abe Wagner in 10 seconds.

-In his last fight before being signed to the UFC he knocks out the notorious Aaron Brink in 35 seconds. He is then signed to the UFC a little over a year after making his pro debut with a record of 9-0.

Could you imagine? (Sorry had to throw that in there)
 
I remember the big cope after the Bigfoot fight. "Travis blew his hamstring, so that's technically a doctor stoppage!!" <lol>
The Heavyweight division had some big upsets on free cards around that time. Browne himself knocking out Overeem with a front kick, Struve randomly knocking out Miocic, etc.
 
The upset with Overeem is only in the sense that people created a fantasy version of him that never existed.

Reem was getting knocked out left and right in Japan. He then gets ENORMOUS on steroids and puts together a series of wins against mostly unimpressive talent.

Comes to the UFC, looks good, fails the very first random PEDS test he takes. He then shrinks and resumes getting frequently knocked out, to the point you can give about 25% odds he's getting KO'd just because he is fighting.
 
It was an upset in the sense of the actual odds.
 
one of my more hated fighters. ruined my parlay on the silva weidman 2 card when he ko'd barrnett with those cheese elbows
 
I don't really know who any of those people are aside from Joe Soto, and it's not really notable he was on the same card as another guy who was in the UFC for a few fights. Thread did not deliver.
 
I know most of Sherdog hates him too. I think he had people even rooting for Brendan Schaub of all people against him. Was he even hated before he got with Ronda? I can’t remember.
 
Well you learned something then. You should Google Aaron Brink, one of the craziest lives/stories in MMA history.
 
To Overeem's credit though, he really turned it around after the Rothwell debacle.
 
