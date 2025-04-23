Traveling to Bulgaria

I'm planning a two week trip in the middle of May to Bulgaria. I'm mostly interested in exploring cities, enjoying local food/drinks, and seeing nature/hiking. So far, I know I want to stay a few days in Sofia and a few days in Plovdiv, I also want to do the 7 Rila lakes but I am not sure if this is doable in May. I'm planning on doing an excursion from Plovdiv to the Rhodope mountains to hike which seems like it may be more doable this time of year. I will likely also do a day or two in Veliko Tarnovo as it looks very interesting.



Does anyone who's been to or lived in Bulgaria have any recommendations or advice about this general itinerary? Would be much appreciated!