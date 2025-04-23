Traveling to Bulgaria

I'm planning a two week trip in the middle of May to Bulgaria. I'm mostly interested in exploring cities, enjoying local food/drinks, and seeing nature/hiking. So far, I know I want to stay a few days in Sofia and a few days in Plovdiv, I also want to do the 7 Rila lakes but I am not sure if this is doable in May. I'm planning on doing an excursion from Plovdiv to the Rhodope mountains to hike which seems like it may be more doable this time of year. I will likely also do a day or two in Veliko Tarnovo as it looks very interesting.

Does anyone who's been to or lived in Bulgaria have any recommendations or advice about this general itinerary? Would be much appreciated!
 
Where are you from ? I would like to go to Bulgaria too. I think it is extremely simple and safe and close to you can't do anything wrong there. I got no recommendations. I actually get the language, they don't always get me but I get them. Simply cause Germany got a lot of Bulgarians. Some do get me very well too. Bulgaria is cool, you're destined for a great time. Balkan friendliness and safety. It's simple there and the opposite of posh or stuck up.
 
