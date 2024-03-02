Translater should be fired.

You only need one eye to fight, as long as you have 2 arms and 2 legs
TWO arms?You only need one eye to fight, as long as you have 2 arms and 2 legs
Or just say he quit.Even a corner caught hiding a fighter's medical inability to continue should face sanction, including suspension of their license
ehm no
he actually did say it
I immediately understood Gaziev was saying he couldn't see to his corner
edit: oh you mean after, I was talking about when he was translating during the corner work, did he really refuse to say it to Goddard? lol
TWO arms?
lol. A pro goes out there even if he can only use one.
you have better ears than I, man. The way I heard it or didn't hear it was they had the camera on Giez's corner and there was no translating happening whatsoever for us. Just silence. Maybe I'm hallucinating but that's what I saw or rather didn't hear lol.
Gaz was ready to go home anyway tbh sir.I like how Goddard called him on it. Nice to see a ref step up like that.