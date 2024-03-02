Translater should be fired.

ehm no

he actually did say it

I immediately understood Gaziev was saying he couldn't see to his corner

edit: oh you mean after, I was talking about when he was translating during the corner work, did he really refuse to say it to Goddard? lol
 
You only need one eye to fight, as long as you have 2 arms and 2 legs
TWO arms?

lol. A pro goes out there even if he can only use one.

t-j-dillashaw.jpg
 
ehm no

he actually did say it

I immediately understood Gaziev was saying he couldn't see to his corner

edit: oh you mean after, I was talking about when he was translating during the corner work, did he really refuse to say it to Goddard? lol
you have better ears than I, man. The way I heard it or didn't hear it was they had the camera on Giez's corner and there was no translating happening whatsoever for us. Just silence. Maybe I'm hallucinating but that's what I saw or rather didn't hear lol.
 
you have better ears than I, man. The way I heard it or didn't hear it was they had the camera on Giez's corner and there was no translating happening whatsoever for us. Just silence. Maybe I'm hallucinating but that's what I saw or rather didn't hear lol.
I think the translator mic may have been lower than usual because it didn't stand out from the rest of the corner talk so I can see how you would miss it
 
