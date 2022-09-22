The right’s fascination with this is gross. What business is it of this nutcase, Shapiro? If some consenting adult, or some consenting child and their family make a decision along with their doctor and a reputable University Med School to, for example, remove (or not remove ) healthy breast tissue? Maybe Shapiro could just mind his f#$king business.



There are what, 10,000 of these surgeries per year in the US? a small fraction of those are under 18 and a small fraction of those occur at this University. (Glutches pearls!)



But, a million DEAD from Covid 19 at that’s a “nothing Burger” to the right.



What about the children? Fine, about 1 in 7 children in the US experienced abuse or neglect in the last year, per the CDC. Where is Shapiro on this? Why the intense interest the sexual identities and sexual medical decisions of minors and their families?