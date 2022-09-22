Social Transgender Megathread Vol. 2

Big money part of drive to promote trans movement.


Moderator note: Content that is critical of transgender people, ideology, groups, activism, etc. is allowed here. However, when it involves graphic videos, pictures, drawings, etc. of minors that is not allowed. Even if presented in such a way that indicates disapproval. The content itself is problematic and not allowed on this site for reasons unrelated to transgender issues. Please post accordingly. Posts along such lines can and will lead to deletions, thread bans and infractions.

https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168874937/
 
Wait did anyone actually think doctors prescribe this shit to kids for the wellbeing of the child?

Here little Billy we're just going to suppress your puberty to prepare for your transition for when you're old enough before we remove your penis and construct a man-made vagina. That will definitely relieve the symptoms of dysphoria you're facing to make you feel like a genuine women so you can live to a ripe old age.

<{outtahere}>
 
I am so sick of trans this and trans that, I can't turn around without seeing more hysterical trans supporters prescribing gender identity classes for kindergarteners. If I see a man in a dress, I'm going to call it that, I have no qualms about that whatsoever. I just object to biological men competing against little girls like that burly 26 year old Naval veteran who beat out a bunch of 13 year girls and had the gall to boast about it. Or that so called trans woman who raped other women in the women's prison he was sent to. If I see a male tranny, I'm going to call that sick shit out. Moreover I refuse to call these "its" real women, they can never be real women, every cell in their body is XY, they will always be pathetic imitations of life.
 
UFCUCF said:
The right’s fascination with this is gross. What business is it of this nutcase, Shapiro? If some consenting adult, or some consenting child and their family make a decision along with their doctor and a reputable University Med School to, for example, remove (or not remove ) healthy breast tissue? Maybe Shapiro could just mind his f#$king business.

There are what, 10,000 of these surgeries per year in the US? a small fraction of those are under 18 and a small fraction of those occur at this University. (Glutches pearls!)

But, a million DEAD from Covid 19 at that’s a “nothing Burger” to the right.

What about the children? Fine, about 1 in 7 children in the US experienced abuse or neglect in the last year, per the CDC. Where is Shapiro on this? Why the intense interest the sexual identities and sexual medical decisions of minors and their families?
Shapiro is a hack and he is beneath the dignity of honest discussion. But this issue is a real problem on the left the left has gone insane and is doing things that are harming people in deep and profound ways.

It is really good to call attention to this problem.
 
UFCUCF said:
The right’s fascination with this is gross. What business is it of this nutcase, Shapiro? If some consenting adult, or some consenting child and their family make a decision along with their doctor and a reputable University Med School to, for example, remove (or not remove ) healthy breast tissue? Maybe Shapiro could just mind his f#$king business.

There are what, 10,000 of these surgeries per year in the US? a small fraction of those are under 18 and a small fraction of those occur at this University. (Glutches pearls!)

But, a million DEAD from Covid 19 at that’s a “nothing Burger” to the right.

What about the children? Fine, about 1 in 7 children in the US experienced abuse or neglect in the last year, per the CDC. Where is Shapiro on this? Why the intense interest the sexual identities and sexual medical decisions of minors and their families?
Because everyone is against child abuse and neglect while there is a movement to popularize child sexuality and to encourage and normalize mental health issues both in adults and children... It's not a partisan issue...
 
LuxLover said:
I am so sick of trans this and trans that, I can't turn around without seeing more hysterical trans supporters proscribing gender identity classes for kindergarteners. If I see a man in a dress, I'm going to call it that, I have no qualms about that whatsoever. I just object to biological men competing against little girls like that burly 26 year old Naval veteran who beat out a bunch of 13 year girls and had the gall to boast about it. Or that so called trans woman who raped other women in the women's prison he was sent to. If I see a male tranny, I'm going to call that sick shit out. Moreover I refuse to call these "its" real women, they can never be real women, every cell in their body is XY, they will always be pathetic imitations of life.
And here is your second only post. This more hateful and transphobic as the first.
Why are you on a fisticuffs forum if your only agenda is transphobia?
 
badascan said:
Because everyone is against child abuse and neglect while there is a movement to popularize child sexuality and to encourage and normalize mental health issues both in adults and children... It's not a partisan issue...
Such a shame all the churches are doing such a brilliant job of not fucking children. And yet we worry about men reading stories to children in dresses. Bring up a stat of storytime with kids, even do it pro rata with drag queens compared to clergy.
 
fingercuffs said:
Such a shame all the churches are doing such a brilliant job of not fucking children. And yet we worry about men reading stories to children in dresses. Bring up a stat of storytime with kids, even do it pro rata with drag queens compared to clergy.
Everyone is against children being abused by clergy ...many are promoting abusing children by permanently altering them... That's the issue. It's not a "but what about" situation, all things can be of concern...
 
UFCUCF said:
The right’s fascination with this is gross. What business is it of this nutcase, Shapiro? If some consenting adult, or some consenting child and their family make a decision along with their doctor and a reputable University Med School to, for example, remove (or not remove ) healthy breast tissue? Maybe Shapiro could just mind his f#$king business.

There are what, 10,000 of these surgeries per year in the US? a small fraction of those are under 18 and a small fraction of those occur at this University. (Glutches pearls!)

But, a million DEAD from Covid 19 at that’s a “nothing Burger” to the right.

What about the children? Fine, about 1 in 7 children in the US experienced abuse or neglect in the last year, per the CDC. Where is Shapiro on this? Why the intense interest the sexual identities and sexual medical decisions of minors and their families?
Which is it? Either Shapiro should " mind his fucking business " . Or he should speak up about child abuse. Which is it ?
 
fingercuffs said:
Such a shame all the churches are doing such a brilliant job of not fucking children. And yet we worry about men reading stories to children in dresses. Bring up a stat of storytime with kids, even do it pro rata with drag queens compared to clergy.
Huh? Because there's been pedo priests before there's no reason to be concerned about dudes in dresses ? What?

fingercuffs said:
Of the drag queens you know, how many want to fuck children?
Same amount as priests I know. 0. Doesn't mean there's not priests fucking kids or pedo drag queens right?

US — Franklin County, North Carolina. Following a two-year investigation, Brice Patric Ryschon Williams was charged with 25 counts Possession Of Child Pornography, a Class 2 felony, as well as 18 counts of Criminal Use Of A Communications Facility, Tri-State Alert reported on June 23, 2022. Williams is a drag queen who goes by the name Anastasia Diamond, and who has participated in drag events across Pennsylvania. In 2020, Williams won the LGBT Center of Central PA ‘Rising Star’ award. A former HIV medical case manager with Keystone Health Center in Chambersburg, Williams was working for GLO Harrisburg, a center providing a ‘safe space’ for LGBTQ+ youth of color, at the time of the arrest.


William Travis Dees, a former transgender prostitute, served as a ‘greeter’ for young children as they came into the library, even though he had been convicted of sex crimes against four children (aged 4, 5, 6 and 8) and is listed as a “high-risk sex offender.”

This revelation came after Houston city officials had already apologised after it emerged that Alberto Garza, one of the drag queens who had read to children and goes by the name ‘Tatiana Mala-Niña’, has a conviction for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy.

Last year, Brett Blomme, the president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, which operates the Milwaukee Drag Queen Story Hour for local children, was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of underage boys, including toddlers. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison.

In 2018 British Airways hired two drag queens to represent the national airline at Brighton Pride on a float that toured the seaside city. One of them, Darren Sewell, aka ‘Crystal Couture’, was convicted of four counts of rape of a boy under 16 in 1999 and broke a court order banning him from contact with children in 2011.

In 2013 Robert Clothier, drag name ‘Lady James’, was jailed after being caught in a police sting operation. He thought he was meeting a man and the two of them were to rape the other man’s two children, a boy of 8 and an 11-year-old girl.

When arrested, he was carrying chocolate-flavoured glow-in-the-dark condoms, girl’s underwear, Easter eggs, heart-shaped hairbands and a Lego toy.

One of the most shocking stories of them all is Kristian Churchill, aka Krystle Caress, who was reported for inappropriate relationships with boys under 16. He was so angry with this that he tried to kill two women by driving into them. Both women survived, but suffered horrific life-altering injuries.


 
Didn’t watch the video (as is tradition) but what’s the cure? I mean sure you can start taking test but can they repair/replace the dick that’s been removed?

Are these procedures covers by insurance in the US?
 
Anewt said:
Huh? Because there's been pedo priests before there's no reason to be concerned about dudes in dresses ? What?



Same amount as priests I know. 0. Doesn't mean there's not priests fucking kids or pedo drag queens right?

You are off topic. You could start a thread about pedo priests. I'd love to contribute but here you are off topic and you need to get back on topic. Derailing threads is against the rules
 
gremins said:
You are off topic. You could start a thread about pedo priests. I'd love to contribute but here you are off topic and you need to get back on topic. Derailing threads is against the rules
What the? That's a list of drag queens crimes against children mate ( most involved in the drag queen readings / public groups )

I was literally responding to the poster for bringing up priests...... ( which they still are ) how bout you go after them hey ?
 
