Crime Transgender Colombian Migrant Sexually Assaults 14 Year Old

It's a trifecta affected by every major issue right now - immigration, trans bullshit, lax on crime.

A transgender migrant from Colombia who is wanted in NJ and Massachusetts raped a 14 year old in New York.

ICE had a detainer order for him, but NY, NJ and Massachusetts sanctuary laws prevented ICE getting him. If this tranny had gotten arrested, those states cannot notify ICE.

Sanctuary laws prevented ICE getting him. Then the judge inexplicably lowered the bail from 500K to 100K. I bet this tranny will get sent to a female prison too.


IDGETKTFO said:
Maybe because this one shouldn't have even been in the US to begin with?
You get what you vote for

That judge should be disbarred
 
