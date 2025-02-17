Hog-train
It's a trifecta affected by every major issue right now - immigration, trans bullshit, lax on crime.
A transgender migrant from Colombia who is wanted in NJ and Massachusetts raped a 14 year old in New York.
ICE had a detainer order for him, but NY, NJ and Massachusetts sanctuary laws prevented ICE getting him. If this tranny had gotten arrested, those states cannot notify ICE.
Sanctuary laws prevented ICE getting him. Then the judge inexplicably lowered the bail from 500K to 100K. I bet this tranny will get sent to a female prison too.
Exclusive | Trans migrant charged with raping 14-year-old boy in NYC bathroom
A transgendered migrant woman — who’s wanted by immigration officials — was arrested for raping a 14-year-old boy in a Manhattan park bathroom, The Post has learned.
nypost.com
