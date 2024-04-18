Update: April 18, 2024



Official Trailer for TRANSFORMERS ONE Featuring the Voices of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson



TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm. Only in theatres September 20.



