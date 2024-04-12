Movies TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE Live-Action Movie Officially Announced by Paramount

TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE Live-Action Movie Officially Announced by Paramount at CinemaCon 2024

transformers-rise-of-the-beasts-gi-joe.jpg


We knew this was coming as indicated in the coda of last summer’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but the G.I. Joe team and Transformers are getting together for a new feature film at Paramount.

The idea is based on a storyline played out for the Hasbro brands in their 1980s Marvel-published comics. That coda from Rise of the Beasts see that Transformers‘ hero played by Anthony Ramos getting approached in a secret bunker by a member of the Michael Kelly.

Steven Spielberg is executive producing the new film. No filmmaker attached yet, despite the idea being hatched by filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is returning along with Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy.

Di Bonaventura’s production deal at the Melrose Lot was re-upped, per Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who made the announcement on Thursday during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

deadline.com

Transformers-G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Made Official By Paramount – CinemaCon

deadline.com deadline.com
 
