Movies TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE Live-Action Movie (Chris Hemsworth to Star, post #31)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,130
Reaction score
18,679
TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE Live-Action Movie Officially Announced by Paramount at CinemaCon 2024

transformers-rise-of-the-beasts-gi-joe.jpg


We knew this was coming as indicated in the coda of last summer’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but the G.I. Joe team and Transformers are getting together for a new feature film at Paramount.

The idea is based on a storyline played out for the Hasbro brands in their 1980s Marvel-published comics. That coda from Rise of the Beasts see that Transformers‘ hero played by Anthony Ramos getting approached in a secret bunker by a member of the Michael Kelly.

Steven Spielberg is executive producing the new film. No filmmaker attached yet, despite the idea being hatched by filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is returning along with Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy.

Di Bonaventura’s production deal at the Melrose Lot was re-upped, per Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who made the announcement on Thursday during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

deadline.com

Transformers-G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Made Official By Paramount – CinemaCon

The G.I. Joe team and Transformers are getting together for a new feature film at Paramount.
deadline.com deadline.com
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
TRANSFORMERS and G.I. JOE Live-Action Movie Officially Announced by Paramount at CinemaCon 2024

transformers-rise-of-the-beasts-gi-joe.jpg


We knew this was coming as indicated in the coda of last summer’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but the G.I. Joe team and Transformers are getting together for a new feature film at Paramount.

The idea is based on a storyline played out for the Hasbro brands in their 1980s Marvel-published comics. That coda from Rise of the Beasts see that Transformers‘ hero played by Anthony Ramos getting approached in a secret bunker by a member of the Michael Kelly.

Steven Spielberg is executive producing the new film. No filmmaker attached yet, despite the idea being hatched by filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is returning along with Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy.

Di Bonaventura’s production deal at the Melrose Lot was re-upped, per Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who made the announcement on Thursday during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

deadline.com

Transformers-G.I. Joe Crossover Movie Made Official By Paramount – CinemaCon

The G.I. Joe team and Transformers are getting together for a new feature film at Paramount.
deadline.com deadline.com
Click to expand...
Yeah I'm out, that dumbfuck has made nothing buyt awful transformers movies
 
If Lorenzo is involved again, 100% probability it will suck bad.

They screwed with other shit, just make Snake Eyes able to talk.
 
If you told me about a G.I. Joe + Transformers movie back in the day I'd have been excited as hell, but after the past 25 years or so, no, not at all. I hate feeling this way too, I want something to get excited about but history brings caution and tells me what the odds are that this would be good in any way.
 
Should be Transformers and Fast and Furious

Give me the wheel Optimus! You don't know these roads!
 
This has strong “paramount is up for sale & trying to convince buyers it has franchise IP” vibes
 
How many times does Lorenzo have to make an expensive flop before they realize maybe he should stay away from movies?
 
SummerStriker said:
Should be Transformers and Fast and Furious

Give me the wheel Optimus! You don't know these roads!
Click to expand...

Actually does seem like a slam dunk. Given the way that franchise has been going, Toretto would probably individually gorilla press Megatron into an ocean to defeat the Decepticons. Then Optimus would thank him and they’d philosophize about family.

The Rock lifts Bumblebee in Camaro form and swings him like a weapon in a battle against a giant robot.
 
I like this idea because as cool as the transformer's "base background story" is... & the kickass special effects... they haven't been making them that interesting any more.

The GI Joe characters along side the good transformers, gets me a little excited for the potential.

I wouldn't even mind a new big bad. Like, lets just let the fight with the transbadz rest, & have the goodtranz work with the GI Joe's against another big bad.

They'll probably go with the transbads & that'll work too, but they'll need an epic reason to sell the battle. (I'm not familiar with the origin story they're using for inspiration)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,256
Messages
55,615,198
Members
174,856
Latest member
radomuser120

Share this page

Back
Top