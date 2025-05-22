Spounman
Transgender, queer, and allied activists have unfurled a 55-by-35-foot Trans Pride flag on El Capitan, a vertical rock formation in California’s Yosemite National Park.
The flag display is part of a project called Trans Is Natural, and the flag is the largest one ever hung on El Capitan, one of the world’s most popular wall-climbing sites. The display is “a celebration of trans belonging in nature, in community, and everywhere,” says a press release from the organizers, and counters the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to erase trans people from government websites, education systems, and libraries and its discrimination against queer and trans rangers in the National Park Service.
Fish are trans? I eat Trans sushi?