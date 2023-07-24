White Whale
https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/0...e-laughton-with-receipt-of-child-pornography/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...hild-pornography-year-resigned.html#cobssid=s
The country's first elected transgender politician, who formerly served as a state representative in the New Hampshire legislature has been arrested on charges of distributing child pornography.
Stacie-Marie Laughton, a biological male who lives as a woman, was elected in 2012, but was unable to serve after her criminal past emerged in which she was sentenced to probation stemming from a 2008 felony conviction for credit card fraud.
On Thursday, Laughton, 39, was arrested yet again and faces four counts of distributing sexually explicit images of children that depict child sexual abuse.
Pretty disturbing stuff and if gulity which looks very likely the book needs to be thrown at them.
