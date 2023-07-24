  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Trans New Hampshire Democrat arrested for distributing child pornorgraphy

White Whale

White Whale

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
7,625
Reaction score
15,390
https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/0...e-laughton-with-receipt-of-child-pornography/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...hild-pornography-year-resigned.html#cobssid=s

The country's first elected transgender politician, who formerly served as a state representative in the New Hampshire legislature has been arrested on charges of distributing child pornography.

Stacie-Marie Laughton, a biological male who lives as a woman, was elected in 2012, but was unable to serve after her criminal past emerged in which she was sentenced to probation stemming from a 2008 felony conviction for credit card fraud.

On Thursday, Laughton, 39, was arrested yet again and faces four counts of distributing sexually explicit images of children that depict child sexual abuse.



Pretty disturbing stuff and if gulity which looks very likely the book needs to be thrown at them.
 
Beto right now

200.gif
 
White Whale said:
https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/0...e-laughton-with-receipt-of-child-pornography/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...hild-pornography-year-resigned.html#cobssid=s

The country's first elected transgender politician, who formerly served as a state representative in the New Hampshire legislature has been arrested on charges of distributing child pornography.

Stacie-Marie Laughton, a biological male who lives as a woman, was elected in 2012, but was unable to serve after her criminal past emerged in which she was sentenced to probation stemming from a 2008 felony conviction for credit card fraud.

On Thursday, Laughton, 39, was arrested yet again and faces four counts of distributing sexually explicit images of children that depict child sexual abuse.



Pretty disturbing stuff and if gulity which looks very likely the book needs to be thrown at them.
Click to expand...



No surprise is it. There's such a high level of scum involved in this 'community' that you come away with the simple conclusion that a lot of these trannies are just sexual deviants and predators using trans as a form of 'armour' or camouflage with which to go about their business.
 
White Whale said:
https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/0...e-laughton-with-receipt-of-child-pornography/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...hild-pornography-year-resigned.html#cobssid=s

The country's first elected transgender politician, who formerly served as a state representative in the New Hampshire legislature has been arrested on charges of distributing child pornography.

Stacie-Marie Laughton, a biological male who lives as a woman, was elected in 2012, but was unable to serve after her criminal past emerged in which she was sentenced to probation stemming from a 2008 felony conviction for credit card fraud.

On Thursday, Laughton, 39, was arrested yet again and faces four counts of distributing sexually explicit images of children that depict child sexual abuse.



Pretty disturbing stuff and if gulity which looks very likely the book needs to be thrown at them.
Click to expand...


ae7ddd71b86ef3b32c69a177c7e9b0c7--happy-halloween-halloween-ideas.jpg
 
I guess Beto and Swallwell subscribe to the old adage of "Don't judge a book by it's cover."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,360
Messages
58,433,960
Members
176,036
Latest member
DernTheBurn

Share this page

Back
Top