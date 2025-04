Thanks, guys!I completely forgot about more explosive stuff. I've been thinking of getting a foam box for box jumps. Beyond just general fitness, I think working on explosive movements would help him with wrestling shots.On off days (if he doesn't have baseball) I have a sled and was thinking a day of GPP with sled pushes/drags and farmers' walks could also be good. Unless/until he gets back into BJJ over the summer, then we'll see what we're doing on time.He's definitely not "lighter" - thanks to my and his mom's genes.At 13 he's about 5'8" and around 175. He wrestled HW for middle school last year. He's probably grown 2 inches since the end of the season and leaned out so he could really turn into a monster with the right training and puberty's help before next season. @Baby Hanma - my immediate concern re: barbell squats is just that we've been doing goblet squats on our current program and his form is still atrocious, so I was thinking to stick with that and then work our way to barbell back squats. I've never taught someone how to squat, though, so maybe putting the bar on his back would make it easier to teach good form? I do remember when I first started squatting and I'd do a set with just the bar it would be ass but once I had 135 or more on it the weight and gravity would help me hit depth.And I didn't even think that DB presses wouldn't hit his triceps like regular bench would (don't think I ever realized that at all, actually). Great call on dips - I have a dip attachment for my rack.And on the lower reps, part of it was also thinking he just needs more reps to "practice" the movements and build the muscle memory. Do you think 4 X 6-8 would be better?Thanks again, guys.