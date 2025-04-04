Regimen Training With 13-Year Old Son - Routine Question

My son just turned 13 and is getting into strength training. I picked up MAPS 15, thinking the short workouts would be a good starting point for him. And they are, but with our schedules, training 6 days a week is proving problematic and will only get worse with his baseball season starting. So I was thinking of a 3X per week full body routine. I ran Greyskull most of last year and saw good strength gains, but I think throwing him into all those barbell lifts with no experience - and me being far from good at coaching/teaching - might be a bad idea. My thought was to take that basic idea but tweak it use mostly dumbbells and higher reps so he can get more practice in how to do them properly. I was thinking something like this:

Week 1 - Day 1
Dumbbell Chest Press 3 X 8-10
Goblet Squat (changing over to back squat or SSB squat once his form is a little better) 3 X 8-10
Horizontal Pull accessory (Incline DB Rows at home or machine rows at the gym)
Hamstring accessory (DB RDLS, or leg curls or Nordics, etc.)

Week 1 - Day 2
High Incline (85 degrees) DB Shoulder Press 3 X 8-10
Trap Bar Deadlifts 3 X 8-10
Vertical Pull accessory (banded Chins or lat pulls)]
Optional quad accessory like Bulgarians or walking lunges

Week 1 - Day 3 -- same as Day 1

Then Week 2 we'd switch the Chest and Shoulder days so training shoulders twice.

Throw in some arm stuff for fun at the end of sessions or an optional 4th day if we have time over the weekend.

Has anyone trained with a kid around this age? Does this look like a good idea or am I setting him/us up for failure?

He plays football and wrestles and wants to add strength for football season especially. He had never done any strength training before this year.

Open to suggestions.

I would always do most explosive exercise first(cleans, snatches, swings, plyos, etc if you choose to do it), followed by exercise you plan to use most weight(typically lower body lift like squats or dead lifts), followed by other exercises whether other movement patterns or accessory work.

So if I were to go with something along with what you posted I'd organize it as follows:

Week 1 - Day 1
Goblet Squat (changing over to back squat or SSB squat once his form is a little better) 3 X 8-10
Horizontal Pull accessory (Incline DB Rows at home or machine rows at the gym)
Hamstring accessory (DB RDLS, or leg curls or Nordics, etc.)
Dumbbell Chest Press 3 X 8-10

Week 1 - Day 2
Trap Bar Deadlifts 3 X 8-10
Vertical Pull accessory (banded Chins or lat pulls)]
Optional quad accessory like Bulgarians or walking lunges
High Incline (85 degrees) DB Shoulder Press 3 X 8-10

If you can teach him good deadlift form that would be great. No one is saying he should lift heavy but he should be comfortable with the exercise.

I would sprinkle some more calisthenics in there as well as to make it fun and challenging. There are also impressive feats he could try to master if he's lighter like dips, pistols, L-sits, leg raises, crunches, planches, handstand push ups, muscle ups, flags, etc.

If it's offseason then he can lift a bit heavier as you have it or maybe a tad heavier even for 2-3 days with conditioning on top if he chooses (maybe some LISS running, sprints/stairs or calisthenics density sets of exercises like burpees, squats, jumping jacks, push ups, sit ups, etc). If it's in-season I'd raise the reps into the 15-20 rep range(and maybe ditch deadlifts).
 
My first suggestion...

Switch to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps for the exercises. I know you're concerned for your son's safety, but going heavier (6 to 8 reps per set) is still considered light in real strength training standards. The strength gains are more pronounced in that rep range.

Second suggestion...

Is there any reason you are afraid of having your son do actual back squats? Coaching someone how to squat shouldn't be much of a problem. Barbell back squats are a better leg and glute exercise than goblet squats.

Third...

Instead of doing two accessory exercises after the two main lifts on each day, you should instead have him do a third compound barbell movement. Your son will be a living embodiment of fast recovery. Not only will he survive three heavy compound movements per workout, he will also thrive in it. Especially with such low (3 sets) volume.

Fourth... If you'll have your son skip barbell pressing movements, you gotta have him hit his triceps. Dumbbell presses won't hit the triceps hard enough. You should fill that gap.

I can give more if you wish. But those four are very important.
 
Thanks, guys!

I completely forgot about more explosive stuff. I've been thinking of getting a foam box for box jumps. Beyond just general fitness, I think working on explosive movements would help him with wrestling shots.

On off days (if he doesn't have baseball) I have a sled and was thinking a day of GPP with sled pushes/drags and farmers' walks could also be good. Unless/until he gets back into BJJ over the summer, then we'll see what we're doing on time.

He's definitely not "lighter" - thanks to my and his mom's genes. :) At 13 he's about 5'8" and around 175. He wrestled HW for middle school last year. He's probably grown 2 inches since the end of the season and leaned out so he could really turn into a monster with the right training and puberty's help before next season.

@Baby Hanma - my immediate concern re: barbell squats is just that we've been doing goblet squats on our current program and his form is still atrocious, so I was thinking to stick with that and then work our way to barbell back squats. I've never taught someone how to squat, though, so maybe putting the bar on his back would make it easier to teach good form? I do remember when I first started squatting and I'd do a set with just the bar it would be ass but once I had 135 or more on it the weight and gravity would help me hit depth.

And I didn't even think that DB presses wouldn't hit his triceps like regular bench would (don't think I ever realized that at all, actually). Great call on dips - I have a dip attachment for my rack.

And on the lower reps, part of it was also thinking he just needs more reps to "practice" the movements and build the muscle memory. Do you think 4 X 6-8 would be better?

Thanks again, guys.
 
