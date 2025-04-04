I would always do most explosive exercise first(cleans, snatches, swings, plyos, etc if you choose to do it), followed by exercise you plan to use most weight(typically lower body lift like squats or dead lifts), followed by other exercises whether other movement patterns or accessory work.



So if I were to go with something along with what you posted I'd organize it as follows:



Week 1 - Day 1

Goblet Squat (changing over to back squat or SSB squat once his form is a little better) 3 X 8-10

Horizontal Pull accessory (Incline DB Rows at home or machine rows at the gym)

Hamstring accessory (DB RDLS, or leg curls or Nordics, etc.)

Dumbbell Chest Press 3 X 8-10



Week 1 - Day 2

Trap Bar Deadlifts 3 X 8-10

Vertical Pull accessory (banded Chins or lat pulls)]

Optional quad accessory like Bulgarians or walking lunges

High Incline (85 degrees) DB Shoulder Press 3 X 8-10



If you can teach him good deadlift form that would be great. No one is saying he should lift heavy but he should be comfortable with the exercise.



I would sprinkle some more calisthenics in there as well as to make it fun and challenging. There are also impressive feats he could try to master if he's lighter like dips, pistols, L-sits, leg raises, crunches, planches, handstand push ups, muscle ups, flags, etc.



If it's offseason then he can lift a bit heavier as you have it or maybe a tad heavier even for 2-3 days with conditioning on top if he chooses (maybe some LISS running, sprints/stairs or calisthenics density sets of exercises like burpees, squats, jumping jacks, push ups, sit ups, etc). If it's in-season I'd raise the reps into the 15-20 rep range(and maybe ditch deadlifts).