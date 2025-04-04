SocraticMethod
Kingmaker
My son just turned 13 and is getting into strength training. I picked up MAPS 15, thinking the short workouts would be a good starting point for him. And they are, but with our schedules, training 6 days a week is proving problematic and will only get worse with his baseball season starting. So I was thinking of a 3X per week full body routine. I ran Greyskull most of last year and saw good strength gains, but I think throwing him into all those barbell lifts with no experience - and me being far from good at coaching/teaching - might be a bad idea. My thought was to take that basic idea but tweak it use mostly dumbbells and higher reps so he can get more practice in how to do them properly. I was thinking something like this:
Week 1 - Day 1
Dumbbell Chest Press 3 X 8-10
Goblet Squat (changing over to back squat or SSB squat once his form is a little better) 3 X 8-10
Horizontal Pull accessory (Incline DB Rows at home or machine rows at the gym)
Hamstring accessory (DB RDLS, or leg curls or Nordics, etc.)
Week 1 - Day 2
High Incline (85 degrees) DB Shoulder Press 3 X 8-10
Trap Bar Deadlifts 3 X 8-10
Vertical Pull accessory (banded Chins or lat pulls)]
Optional quad accessory like Bulgarians or walking lunges
Week 1 - Day 3 -- same as Day 1
Then Week 2 we'd switch the Chest and Shoulder days so training shoulders twice.
Throw in some arm stuff for fun at the end of sessions or an optional 4th day if we have time over the weekend.
Has anyone trained with a kid around this age? Does this look like a good idea or am I setting him/us up for failure?
He plays football and wrestles and wants to add strength for football season especially. He had never done any strength training before this year.
Open to suggestions.
