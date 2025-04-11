Training till mild-medium discomfort

I do more or less PPL and I take a day off when I feel like it. Sometimes I might add an arm day if I feel worn out but don't want to rest. I never logged down anything for training but I will try for a month just to see if it makes a difference. It will help eliminate junk volume. I know I over train small muscles and I would like to eliminate that.



Today is a pull day. I swap between horizontal and vertical pulling focused.



Warmup:

Pendlay Row

5-6 reps for every set except last.

Bar, 95, 135, 185, 225, 225, 185, 135lbs(AMRAP) usually ends around 15-20 reps. I stop counting after 10 or when I start to experience medium discomfort.



Workout begins;



Lat pulldowns

Warmup - 100, 140, 185lbs 10, 8, 6-10 reps.

Working set- 200-245lbs 2 sets of 9-12 reps. 12 reps and 9 reps for the second set.



Lat prayers

2 feeler sets- 40-60lbs 10 reps each. This helps me judge if my shoulders/traps feel ok or not. It also allows me to judge my technique.

Working set- 70-100lbs 2 sets of ten reps.



Hammerstrength isolateral plate loaded row.

Feeler sets- increments of a plate on each side. 90, 180, 270lbs 10 reps both arms at the same time.

Working set- depending on how I feel It's either 360-450lbs. Today was 360lbs. I switch to it to a unilateral exercise for my working set and do 2 sets for each side. First set is neutral grip handle and second set is overhand grip handle.



Dumbbell curls

35-65 lbs. Sometimes I workout during peak hours so sometimes I can't get dumbbells that I want. I learned to use whatever they have and I will add more sets if the weight is light.

Feeler set- 17.5lbs. 10 reps

Working set- 35 lbs, 3 sets of 10 reps



Dumbbell hammer curl

35 lbs 4 sets 10 reps. Maybe 5 sets? I got interrupted in the middle because I found a wallet on the floor. I went to the front of gym to give it to a worker.



Preacher curl machine

Feeler set: any weight under 100 lbs. 10 reps to judge.

Working sets 100-160lbs: 115 and 130 lbs 10 reps for each set.





Went home to eat. Now I am deciding if I will do my cardio or not.

31 minutes on the recumbent bike and did 2 sets of elephant walks.