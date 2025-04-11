Training till mild-medium discomfort

I do more or less PPL and I take a day off when I feel like it. Sometimes I might add an arm day if I feel worn out but don't want to rest. I never logged down anything for training but I will try for a month just to see if it makes a difference. It will help eliminate junk volume. I know I over train small muscles and I would like to eliminate that.

Today is a pull day. I swap between horizontal and vertical pulling focused.

Warmup:
Pendlay Row
5-6 reps for every set except last.
Bar, 95, 135, 185, 225, 225, 185, 135lbs(AMRAP) usually ends around 15-20 reps. I stop counting after 10 or when I start to experience medium discomfort.

Workout begins;

Lat pulldowns
Warmup - 100, 140, 185lbs 10, 8, 6-10 reps.
Working set- 200-245lbs 2 sets of 9-12 reps. 12 reps and 9 reps for the second set.

Lat prayers
2 feeler sets- 40-60lbs 10 reps each. This helps me judge if my shoulders/traps feel ok or not. It also allows me to judge my technique.
Working set- 70-100lbs 2 sets of ten reps.

Hammerstrength isolateral plate loaded row.
Feeler sets- increments of a plate on each side. 90, 180, 270lbs 10 reps both arms at the same time.
Working set- depending on how I feel It's either 360-450lbs. Today was 360lbs. I switch to it to a unilateral exercise for my working set and do 2 sets for each side. First set is neutral grip handle and second set is overhand grip handle.

Dumbbell curls
35-65 lbs. Sometimes I workout during peak hours so sometimes I can't get dumbbells that I want. I learned to use whatever they have and I will add more sets if the weight is light.
Feeler set- 17.5lbs. 10 reps
Working set- 35 lbs, 3 sets of 10 reps

Dumbbell hammer curl
35 lbs 4 sets 10 reps. Maybe 5 sets? I got interrupted in the middle because I found a wallet on the floor. I went to the front of gym to give it to a worker.

Preacher curl machine
Feeler set: any weight under 100 lbs. 10 reps to judge.
Working sets 100-160lbs: 115 and 130 lbs 10 reps for each set.


Went home to eat. Now I am deciding if I will do my cardio or not.
31 minutes on the recumbent bike and did 2 sets of elephant walks.
 
Chest and Triceps push day

Warmup:
One handed tricep pushdowns. 10, 20, 30, 40 lbs. 1 set at each weight 10 reps each.


Workout:

Tricep Pushdowns with bar attachment
40, 60, 80 lbs- 1 set each 10 reps then 100 lbs for 5 sets of 10 reps.

Pec deck
Feeler set- 100, 130, 160lbs 1 set of 10 reps each.
Working set 195 lbs 1 set of 10 reps.

Incline Press
Warmup- 95, 135, 185lb 1 set of 6-10 reps each.
Working set- 225lbs for 2 sets of 7-10 reps each.

Standing Calf Raise machine
Starting from 100 lbs 10 reps and working up to 280 lbs 10 reps. Roughly 6-7 sets total

Cable Fly shoulder height (weight is for each side)
Feeler set- 12.5, 22.5, 32.5lbs 1 set each 10 reps.
Working set 40-45lbs first set is 45 lbs for 7 reps then backed down to 40lbs for ten reps.

Cable Fly high to low
Working set 32.5lbs 2 sets for ten reps each.


Notes
Today's workout was a mess. The gym was packed on a Friday night. The exercise order was messed up. Plan was just to hit incline, cables, flat then JM press + tricep pushdowns. I committed too much volume on tricep pushdowns because I was waiting for equipment to open up. Doing the tricep work first also affected my incline pressing. I was only able to get 7 reps on the second set.

Calf raises was another time waster while I waited for cable fly station. Settled for cable flys and ditched flat bench because benches were packed with broccoli headed influencers that worked out in groups.
 
Leg day (working with an injury)

High bar squats
Warmup-45, 95, 135, 185, 225lbs,
Working set 275lbs 10 reps one set

Kneeling leg curl
Feeler set- 25, 50lbs 2-3 sets 10 reps each side
Working set 65lbs - 10 reps 2 sets

Seated knee calf raise machine
Pyramiding up 25 lbs increments and stopped at 8 plates total 10 reps per set

Seated leg curl
Feeler sets-Increments of 10 lbs starting from 100lbs 8 reps each set and stopping when I fail. Roughly 8 sets total
Working set-180 lbs 2 sets. 10 reps for the first set. Failed around 8 reps for the second sets then ended with 10 partial reps.

Leg extensions
Feeler sets 100, 140, 160lbs 1 set 10 reps
Working set- 190, 200lbs 1 set each 10 reps

Adduction machine
Feeler set- 100, 150, 190 10 reps 1 set of each
Working set 210lbs 10 reps 1 set

Notes
Small injury from two leg training sessions ago. Original plan was to have 3 working sets around mid 300s after a priming rep at 405lbs. 275lbs felt sketchy so just called it a day with squat movements. Skipped the belt squats afterwards. Going to lay off squat variations for the next two weeks for leg workouts. I might do some pump work with leg press. Leg extensions aren't that bad but I do feel weakness so I am not trying to use the whole stack. Probably going to modify future 4-5 leg workouts to be glute or hamstring focused.

Tried some adduction work and I felt groin/hip pain. I might continue working on it but at lower weight.
 
Pull day.

Pendlay Row
5 reps for every set except last.
Bar, 95, 135, 185, 205,185, 135lbs(10 reps)

Workout begins;

Lat pulldowns
Warmup -140lbs 15 reps.
Working set- 185lbs 10 reps 1 set, 195lbs 10 reps 2 sets

Lat prayers
2 feeler sets- 40-60lbs 10 reps each.
Working set- 72.5 until failure one set.

Hammerstrength isolateral plate loaded row.
Feeler sets- 220, 270 lbs 10 reps one set of each.
Working set- 360lbs 10 reps 2 sets for each side. First set is neutral grip handle and second set is overhand grip handle.

Dumbbell curls
Feeler set- 20lbs. 10 reps
Working set- 40 lbs, 2 sets of 10 reps

Dumbbell hammer curl
40 lbs 2 sets 10 reps.

Reverse curls
40 lbs- Just ten reps in between each dumbbell curl and hammer curl set.

Tricep pushdowns
Feeler set- 40lbs one handed.
Working set- whole stack 10 reps for one set.

Notes
I didn't feel great due to injury and was about to skip the workout. I only had 75 mins before the gym closed. Original plan was vertical pull focused but I didn't feel like pushing too hard with pull ups. I didn't want to risk further injury with playing with deadlifts. Just repeated horizontal focused back workout from previous day and scaled down the intensity. Even with the lower intensity I felt like I was straining a little too much. Finished up the workout with some bicep work and added some tricep work because I wanted to chase the pump.
 
Shoulder workout.

Warmup :
SOHP
Starting with bar then adding one 10 lb plate per set for 5 reps. 45-1min second rest per set. Stopped at 6 plates each side.

Lateral raises:
Feeler set- 10lb, 20lb 10 reps 1 set
Working set- 20-30lbs 10 reps 4 sets. Partials with 40lbs after the 3rd set.

Rear delt fly on the pec deck machine.
Feeler set- 100lbs,115,130 lbs 10 reps 1 set
Working set 145-160lbs 10 reps 2 sets.

Hammerstrength shoulder press machine
Feeler set- increments of one 45 plate per set. 10 reps 1 set
Working set- 3 plates each side 10 reps 1 set

Dumbbell overhead tricep extension
Feeler set- 40, 50 lbs 10-12 reps 1 set
Working set- 60 lbs 10 reps 2 sets

Dumbbell wrist curls
20,30,40, 50 lbs 10-20 reps Roughly 12-15 sets total

Reverse barbell curls
60 lbs supersetted in between each dumbbell wrist curl set.


Notes
Warmup with SOHP was decent. Didn't really push too hard and cardio was the limiting factor. Pushed enough blood into the shoulders and felt warm. Shoulder didn't feel bad. Maybe 7/10 in terms of shoulder health.

Lateral raises have always been a bad exercise for me. I try not to go too heavy because I will end up using all traps instead of delts. Workout was short so added in some forearm work. I have been skipping cardio so I will try to get some in this week.
 
