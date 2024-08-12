Training Day - A smart film made to look like a dumb film

I recently watched Training Day and have turned the corner on it. It intially came off as a silly over the top action movie but I think that it is more than that. The movie is Kafkaesque with the main character getting dragged and trapped by the need to fit in in a world that makes no sense. Denzel's character start by being overly coarse and busting the newbies ball over coffee. Next is a college student drug bust that is way over the line. Denzel convinces Ethan Hawke's character that he needs to do drugs to fit in on the street. Then they meet with some drug dealer. Ethan bust a rapist but the rapist is just robbed and beat up. This seemingly unrelated event saves him from being killed later by a crew working with Denzel. Denzel later has a streets turn on him and is killed by Russians for not have the money by midnight.

All the performances needed to be over the top for everything to feel alien and not make any sense. Ethan is the only character ,aside from his wife at the beginning, that plays it straight in the alternative world were nothing makes any sense. The only way that Ethan makes it alive to the end is that he forgoes his reality and assumes this alternative reality and shoots Denzel in the ass. Only by doing the exact opposite that he would never do in the real world does he have the opportunity to escape this alternative reality. I think this is a very well written movie if you understand that the entire film isn't supposed to be grounded in reality. It is supposed to be some alternative world where 2 + 2 = 5.

Prefect said:
I don't smoke weed. I used to use edibles occasionally but stopped that when had a bad experience at a Rob Zombie concert.
What is edibles?

I got no drug experience other then some shady pre workouts
 
Sonny Qc said:
Training Day is on my top 10 list ever tbh.

Been a sucker for David Ayer ever since.
The brownface king of the decade.

Frode Falch said:
What is edibles?

I got no drug experience other then some shady pre workouts
They put delta-8 or delta-9 into a gummy. It gets very very weird because your liver processes it differently than if inhaled and it is extremely easy to take too much. The only good thing I can say about delta-9 ,which I think is legal everywhere in he u.s., is that it makes food taste amazing.
 
Congrats TS, you may take some time but eventually you get and catch up to the rest of us.

Yes, in its simplicity, and use of archetypes, TD is a real great movie.
 
Sonny Qc said:
yeah, this one was horrible.
and how can you cast this guy as a badass killer...
I got no problem with Shia being in the movie, he grew up in the barrio in real life and definitely wasn't doing brownface, but man was that movie so disappointing
It looked so freaking dope in the trailers and gave me high hopes that were crushed big time when I viewed it, such garbage
How can the same guy that did Training Day also put out that piece a junk clown show out lol
 
One of the most overrated movies of the new millennium.
 
Sonny Qc said:
yeah, this one was horrible.
and how can you cast this guy as a badass killer...
It was okay, somewhat humanized. I was fine with it. It felt more grounded. Have you seen liveleak footage of those guys? It is not always Godfather time.

Pliny Pete said:
I got no problem with Shia being in the movie, he grew up in the barrio in real life and definitely wasn't doing brownface, but man was that movie so disappointing
It looked so freaking dope in the trailers and gave me high hopes that were crushed big time when I viewed it, such garbage
How can the same guy that did Training Day also put out that piece a junk clown show out lol
I will have forever issues with the black gang doing to much self sacrifice but it was a wild ride i was looking for.

My understanding is that he was painted browner. Could not care less.
 
I didn’t know you liked to get wet.
 
Madmick said:
One of the most overrated movies of the new millennium.
I thought the same until I started to think of the movie differently. Every character is over the top because they need to be ungrounded for it to be Kafkaesque. I don't think Denzel should have won best actor for the role but I believe he played it exactly as intended.

I think a movie that is more obvious as being Kafkaesque and doesn't try to hide it is U-Turn. The movie goes further in making everything ridiculous to make it clear that Penn is in a situation that he can neither reason with, escape, or defeat. Training Day, in my opinion, never completely pushed the needle all the way to super weird to avoid misinterpretations.
 
