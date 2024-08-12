Training Day - A smart film made to look like a dumb film

I recently watched Training Day and have turned the corner on it. It intially came off as a silly over the top action movie but I think that it is more than that. The movie is Kafkaesque with the main character getting dragged and trapped by the need to fit in in a world that makes no sense. Denzel's character start by being overly coarse and busting the newbies ball over coffee. Next is a college student drug bust that is way over the line. Denzel convinces Ethan Hawke's character that he needs to do drugs to fit in on the street. Then they meet with some drug dealer. Ethan bust a rapist but the rapist is just robbed and beat up. This seemingly unrelated event saves him from being killed later by a crew working with Denzel. Denzel later has a streets turn on him and is killed by Russians for not have the money by midnight.All the performances needed to be over the top for everything to feel alien and not make any sense. Ethan is the only character ,aside from his wife at the beginning, that plays it straight in the alternative world were nothing makes any sense. The only way that Ethan makes it alive to the end is that he forgoes his reality and assumes this alternative reality and shoots Denzel in the ass. Only by doing the exact opposite that he would never do in the real world does he have the opportunity to escape this alternative reality. I think this is a very well written movie if you understand that the entire film isn't supposed to be grounded in reality. It is supposed to be some alternative world where 2 + 2 = 5.