Training and Joint Health

Adnan Adil

Adnan Adil

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 12, 2017
Messages
534
Reaction score
37
Generally the workouts are good for the health, we all know. In recent times I see more and more opinions that lifting heavy weights is not good for the joints, especially in the long term. From other hand the wear and tear of the joints is possible from overusing them- with very high reps. Honestly for now, I don’t feel something wrong with my joints, but I am little worried about the future. I am still young, but the things can change in the future. So I was wondering what is your experience with weight training? Do you see any difference in how your body feels after heavy, moderate and low weight training? In what rep range, with what number of sets, how many exercises and how frequently we should train?
 
Adnan Adil said:
Do you see any difference in how your body feels after heavy, moderate and low weight training?
Click to expand...
Yes, big and strong after heavy training.
Adnan Adil said:
In what rep range, with what number of sets, how many exercises and how frequently we should train?
Click to expand...
The answer is, and always will be - it depends on your goals. And proper form is the biggest factor either way. Lower reps, which assumes heavy weight, say 5-8 are good for your tendons. IMO the jury is still out on high vs low reps effect on articular surfaces, again assuming proper form and low impact movements. At least I've never seen any good science one way or the other.
 
As long as you use good form, you should be fine regardless whether you lift heavy for lower reps or lighter for higher reps. In fact you should mixing it up for best results.

One thing I found with time is that you should also focus on mobility, balance, flexibility, and other similar athletic qualities that are often neglected. This is what I am now focusing more on as I age. Yet I still think you should squat and deadlift heavy if you can.

I am focusing more on calisthenics now. They can provide a bulk of your strength training.
 
DEVILsSON said:
As long as you use good form, you should be fine regardless whether you lift heavy for lower reps or lighter for higher reps. In fact you should mixing it up for best results.

One thing I found with time is that you should also focus on mobility, balance, flexibility, and other similar athletic qualities that are often neglected. This is what I am now focusing more on as I age. Yet I still think you should squat and deadlift heavy if you can.

I am focusing more on calisthenics now. They can provide a bulk of your strength training.
Click to expand...
Working only for hypertrophy and or strength reduces mobility or at least range of motion, I mean you might not lose flexibility, but it becomes harder to reach at certain angles, because of the extra bulk. Also the endurance- it might remain the same, or even a little higher, but you would need bigger fuel tank, so extra work would be required.
 
Adnan Adil said:
Working only for hypertrophy and or strength reduces mobility or at least range of motion, I mean you might not lose flexibility, but it becomes harder to reach at certain angles, because of the extra bulk. Also the endurance- it might remain the same, or even a little higher, but you would need bigger fuel tank, so extra work would be required.
Click to expand...





This guy has really good flexibility to go along with his muscles. He can do splits and much more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,008
Messages
57,316,835
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top