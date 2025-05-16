Training and Joint Health

Generally the workouts are good for the health, we all know. In recent times I see more and more opinions that lifting heavy weights is not good for the joints, especially in the long term. From other hand the wear and tear of the joints is possible from overusing them- with very high reps. Honestly for now, I don’t feel something wrong with my joints, but I am little worried about the future. I am still young, but the things can change in the future. So I was wondering what is your experience with weight training? Do you see any difference in how your body feels after heavy, moderate and low weight training? In what rep range, with what number of sets, how many exercises and how frequently we should train?