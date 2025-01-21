  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Train wrestling before judo?

K

Katsymot

White Belt
Joined
Dec 25, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
Hi everyone ;)
Is there any worth to training wrestling for a year before starting judo? Like picking up some wrestling habbits first? Would learning how to guard your back for example be something useful to practise before starting judo or will the habbits not matter much
 
