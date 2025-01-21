Train wrestling before judo?

Hi everyone
Is there any worth to training wrestling for a year before starting judo? Like picking up some wrestling habbits first? Would learning how to guard your back for example be something useful to practise before starting judo or will the habbits not matter much
