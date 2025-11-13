Media Tracy Cortez tells Nina she didn't know who Islam was or who is headlining

Mushroom... she called him MUSHROOM XD
st,small,507x507-pad,600x600,f8f8f8.u1.jpg
 
Her looks are insanely over rated.

Shes... ok looking.
With a clearly shit ton of makeup.
From the right angle where her face doesn't look like she got hit in the nose with a shovel.

WMMA attractiveness is graded on a ridiculous curve.


She's got a jawline on her that has serious ladyboy vibes
 
jeff7b9 said:
Her looks are insanely over rated.

Shes... ok looking.
With a clearly shit ton of makeup.
From the right angle where her face doesn't look like she got hit in the nose with a shovel.

WMMA attractiveness is graded on a ridiculous curve.


She's got a jawline on her that has serious ladyboy vibes
Click to expand...
You are not lying! Literally everyone who drools over dern confuses the fuck out of me! She's not hot and looks like a horse and really doesn't have that great of an ass.
 
the operations on her face have affected her brain
 
BigTruck said:
You are not lying! Literally everyone who drools over dern confuses the fuck out of me! She's not hot and looks like a horse and really doesn't have that great of an ass.
Click to expand...

Dern is a smoke show from the neck down...


Butterface <cruzshake>


Whatever though. I'm happy for her that she got her paper championship. She seems like a fairly decent person and wmma blows so fuck it.

It really is all of wmma.
People drool over sanko... eh she's OK too but nothing to write home about.

None of them can touch prime Gina.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez preview
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,637
Messages
58,451,747
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top