Media Tracy Cortez says her pullout of fight with Miranda Maverick is because of a "miscommunication" with the UFC

I like Cortez, ufc probably didn’t realize her injury was serious enough she needed surgery
 
Miranda Maverick always loses her opponents I hope they give her someone ranked decently high up
 
Wonder if she’ll wear false eyelashes her next fight. Probably up there in terms of top 10 unexpected funny moments in a fight for me… Shadface, Johnny Walker and awkward ko’s (not that getting ko’d is a laughing matter…but man), Cortez’s flying eyelash.. and in the Sherdog pbp of the fight a fellow Shermano introducing me to the term “cumbrella.”
Wormwood said:
Wonder if she'll wear false eyelashes her next fight. Probably up there in terms of top 10 unexpected funny moments in a fight for me… Shadface, Johnny Walker and awkward ko's (not that getting ko'd is a laughing matter…but man), Cortez's flying eyelash.. and in the Sherdog pbp of the fight a fellow Shermano introducing me to the term "cumbrella."
Cumbrella made me damn near choke in that thread sir lmao
 
