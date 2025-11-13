Tracy Cortez has higher grip strength than Kayla Harrison

Not possible
 
This and the punch machine are so dumb lol without the right technique and skill, your grip ain’t doing shit and in a fight, how many times does your opponent stay completely stationary and let you land “the hardest punch you could possibly throw”

Just stupid things the UFC does to try and “hype”
 
I mean is it a jerk off contest or a fight?

I've seen hundreds of videos with different people using these grip machines and there is always some crazy result, scrawny guy getting higher scores than huge dudes... don't think any of it means much in a fight.
 
Does grip strength come into play at all in a fight outside of holding someone's arms/wrists? The majority of fighters who aren't Russians don't seem to incorporate their grip into anything in a fight.

The highest i've ever seen on these was from a pro armwrestler where grip strength is extremely good to have
 
I don't know how accurate these machines are.
It's not so much the machine and measurement I doubt, but more the application. Like, if your method or finger placement is off by millimeters, it will effect the number the machine gets because of the specific area and direction it requires you to use. So if you're not precise with it, you'll get a lower number than someone on it, but when the two of you are grabbing onto someone's wrist, for instance, you could be much stronger.

Also, in MMA, I'm not sure how much the squeeze matters when compared to the ability to hold the squeeze over time, which seems much more important
 
