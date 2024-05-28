Economy Toyota showcases compact engines adaptable to different fuels

TOKYO: Toyota Motor showcased next-generation engines on Tuesday (May 28) that can be used in cars as varied as hybrids and those running on biofuel, as it targets tougher emissions standards and doubles down on its strategy of selling more than just EVs.

At a media event with peers Subaru and Mazda Motor, the world's biggest automaker by volume displayed in-development 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engines with significantly reduced volume and height versus current engines.

"With these engines, each of the three companies will aim to optimise integration with motors, batteries, and other electric drive units," they said in a joint statement. Toyota owns about a fifth of Subaru and roughly 5 per cent of Mazda.

The three said their efforts will help decarbonise internal combustion engines by making them compatible with alternative fuel sources such as e-fuels and biofuels. They also hope more compact engines will revamp vehicle design by allowing for lower hoods.

Toyota was widely considered an EV laggard but a slowdown in EV growth has seen it benefit from an uptake of petrol-electric hybrids. Refreshing its traditional engine technology against that backdrop mirrors a similar move at Mercedes-Benz, while BYD is set to unveil new hybrid technology with lower fuel consumption later on Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker said its new 1.5 litre engine will achieve volume and weight reduction of 10 per cent of versus its existing 1.5 litre engines, which it uses in cars such as its Yaris compact.
The new 2.0-litre turbo engine will have similar gains versus existing 2.4 litre turbo engines used in bigger models such as three-row seating sport utility vehicles.

Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima declined to say when Toyota will launch models equipped with the engines.

Automakers face tougher emissions standards in markets such the European Union where policymakers are working toward emissions rules known as "Euro 7" for cars and vans from 2030, before banning sales of new CO2-emitting cars from 2035.

While electric vehicles have become more prominent in recent years, Toyota has been following a "multi-pathway" approach to carbon neutrality with vehicles offering a range of powertrains.
It sold about 2.4 million vehicles in January-March of which nearly two-fifths were petrol-electric hybrids. Plug-in hybrid, fuel-cell and all-battery electric vehicles together accounted for just 2.9 per cent.

Chairman Akio Toyoda in January said EVs would reach a global auto market share of 30 per cent at most, with hybrids, hydrogen fuel-cell and fuel-burning vehicles making up the rest.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/bus...act-engines-adaptable-different-fuels-4367811
 

Toyota shows ‘an engine reborn’ with green fuel despite global push for battery electric cars​

BY YURI KAGEYAMA
Updated 5:35 PM BRT, May 28, 2024

TOKYO (AP) — “An engine reborn.”
That’s how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans to cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine.

During a three-hour presentation at a Tokyo hall Tuesday, the car manufacturer giant announced it would offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids.
This comes as many competitors in the auto industry are pushing for fully electric vehicles. China is revving its push for Battery Electric Vehicles, and its own BYD is threatening to outshine Tesla in that push.

Toyota’s Chief Executive Koji Sato said the “engine is optimized for the electrification era” with hopes of helping push the world into “carbon neutrality.”

Toyota already has a well-known hybrid car — the Prius — with a gas engine and an electric motor. It switches between the two to deliver a cleaner drive.

In future hybrids, the electric motor is set to become the main driving power, and the new engine will be designed to take a lesser role and help it along, according to Toyota.
Domestic allies Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp., both preparing ecological engines designed to meet the inevitably upcoming stringent emissions standards, joined Toyota ‘s presentation billed as a “multi-pathway workshop.”

“Each company wants to win, but we can be faster if we work together,” said Sato.

But details on when the engines were coming to market weren’t disclosed.

The legacy of the car engine could be felt everywhere.
Mazda said that its prized rotary engine, introduced more than 50 years ago, was being adapted for electric vehicles.

Subaru, meanwhile, showcased its trademark smaller horizontally opposed engine. While Chief Technology Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki confirmed the company was working on a great “Subaru-like” electric vehicle, he said the company wasn’t about to dump the engine altogether.

Toyota, too, is working on stylish BEVs.

The executives said Tuesday that energy supply conditions differed globally, adding that products had to meet various customer needs and the investments needed for mass-producing BEVS were enormous.

Toyota officials also repeatedly noted that 5.5 million jobs were at stake in the overall supply chain for vehicle production in Japan nowadays, so a sudden shift to electric cars wasn’t economically possible or socially responsible.

Takahiro Fujimoto, a professor of business at Waseda University, believes electric vehicles are a key solution for reducing emissions. But they still have weak points, such as large amounts of emissions produced while making lithium-ion batteries, a chief component.
- Black Storm is almost 40's.And still a amazing looking car!
In Japan, for instance, commuters use trains, so that may be a better ecological choice for transportation, Fujimoto said.

“At the very least, I believe the proliferation of and innovations in BEVs are definitely needed. But that argument is logically not the same as saying that all we need are BEVs,” he said.

Uncertainties remain, spanning research and development, as well as social, political and market conditions, said Fujimoto.

“The carbon neutrality the world is aspiring toward isn’t likely attainable for decades to come. It’s going to be a long marathon race,” he said.

https://apnews.com/article/toyota-e...-mazda-japan-997d6311ead7f9e41c11a2e47be6ad0e
 
I'm not a fan of buying new cars, but when I saw what all the makers were moving towards, I had to buy the last dinosaurs.

'23 4runner
6 cylinder n/a
auto gearbox

'23 base Honda civic
2.0 n/a
manual 6-speed
no turbo
no high pressure fuel pump
no direct injection
no CVT
 
Cole train said:
I would rather have them bring back toyota pickups they made in 90s

Were unbreakable cars then
Click to expand...
- I see them here. Still great looking cars. A 92 pajero close to my house. Looks that the car didnt get any mile on it.

The old Hillux with metalic bumpers are great also.
 
