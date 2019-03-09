Social Toy Collectors Thread

This thread is for people that are collecting toys and want to showcase their collections or talk about what they want to get.

I JUST started getting into the Marvel Legends figures and not sure hot deep I want to go with it. I kinda just want the MCU Bad guys but hate how I might have to buy one I dont want just for the Build a Figure Thanos.

I havent got into the Star Wars Black series yet but might go after the Sith Guys.

Any Hot Toys guys in here. I want that dam Hulk Buster Deluxe so bad but dont have an Iron Man to go with it.

Right now I am scattered all over the place. I have a few Marvel Legends and some Bandi Star Wars guy but nothing really serious. But I do want to build my Godzilla Collection. I had the Neca Godzilla vs Kong on the way.


But what yall go and does anyone do Photos with them. I want to start giving that a try. I see some crazy ones on IG.
 
You cant really called this a toy.

PD15399467643Q9.jpg


PD1539946773fxb.jpg
 
Over 2k worth of Transformer toys for the kids to wreck. We actually play with it.
 
Once I discovered my penis, toys never did anything for me anymore. But I do wish I had my Star Wars and Battlestar Gallactica stuff. I had some cool shot that they would never make anymore due to dancer. I had a launcher that shot Viper fighters 40 ft lol
 
There's like a dozen or so totes full of Hot Wheels I started collecting when I found out I was having a son. Every car from every year starting in '96 till around '08.
And a pretty extensive AFX track and car collection.
Wife has totes and totes full of beanie babies some worth a good bit from my understanding.

Guns aren't toys so...
 
I dropped 88 bucks + on this Mezco 1:12 Collective Punisher figure. This realism of the figure is pretty amazing. It goes for a pretty penny now.

HTB1jP.grf1TBuNjy0Fjq6yjyXXax.jpg


I also have quite a few NECA horror figures like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13 th, Child's Play, IT 1990 and 2017,
Evil Dead 2, Terminator.

I've got a box somewhere full of the Roud 5 Pride and Ufc figures also.
 
I miss my old ninja turtle toys sometimes. Wish I could show them to my kids haha
 
I used to have a ton of the 12in GI Joes but most of them were stolen. I had some really cool ones too. They probably wouldn’t have been worth all that much since I played with them
 
I saw Dragon Ball Super even has a build-a-figure figure. I'd buy but I don't want to be coerced to buy shitty ones just to have a part for the build-a-figure.
 
No longer collect toys, but for a brief moment in time I bought/sold/traded in toys.

Full original TMNT line, mint in packaging.

Full original G.I.Joe line, mint packaging.

Transformers, 80's/90's Marvel figures/trading cards/comics, etc.

All of it.

I used to do really well attached to my grandfather's coin business. We'd go to coin shows all over, and I'd make a killing on the grandsons of other old coin collectors.
 
I haven't ever played Halo but bought more Mega Construx blind bag 2" micro action figures than I planned to. I also buy select Mega Construx Heroes blister pack figures of the Masters of the Universe characters. I wish I was aware of this when He-Man, Skeletor, Spock, Kirk were released. The metal skeleton Terminator looks cool. I wonder if these 2" figures are the same size as M.A.S.K. I originally discovered these and bought some because I saw a video saying they are the same scale and compatible with certain Hot Wheels. I don't play with these, but just assemble and put them around the computer.
 
Smokes said:
You cant really called this a toy.

PD15399467643Q9.jpg


PD1539946773fxb.jpg
Idgaf how old you are, you must admit this shit is tight! I mean, even from just an artistic standpoint, look at the level of detail that goes into it.
 
I saw a website that had this pic of a Japanese grandpa using his grandson's Japanese "fleshlight" as a vase.
 
Alphaboy said:
Idgaf how old you are, you must admit this shit is tight! I mean, even from just an artistic standpoint, look at the level of detail that goes into it.
Yeah Hot toys make some of the best figure you can find.

joker4.jpg
 
I suddenly have the urge to buy a Star Wars lightsaber but only if it has LED light up function. I don't care about the clashing sounds or quote sound clips. The thought of having a glowing lightsaber in the dark is appealing.

I kinda want to make an attachment to a regular LED flashlight.
 
