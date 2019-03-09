This thread is for people that are collecting toys and want to showcase their collections or talk about what they want to get.



I JUST started getting into the Marvel Legends figures and not sure hot deep I want to go with it. I kinda just want the MCU Bad guys but hate how I might have to buy one I dont want just for the Build a Figure Thanos.



I havent got into the Star Wars Black series yet but might go after the Sith Guys.



Any Hot Toys guys in here. I want that dam Hulk Buster Deluxe so bad but dont have an Iron Man to go with it.



Right now I am scattered all over the place. I have a few Marvel Legends and some Bandi Star Wars guy but nothing really serious. But I do want to build my Godzilla Collection. I had the Neca Godzilla vs Kong on the way.





But what yall go and does anyone do Photos with them. I want to start giving that a try. I see some crazy ones on IG.