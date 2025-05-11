International Toxic chlorine cloud near Barcelona confines more than 160,000 indoors

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,860
Reaction score
12,483
Fire at warehouse storing pool cleaning products sends cloud over wide area around Vilanova i la Geltrú

Spanish authorities have told more than 160,000 people near Barcelona to stay indoors after a fire at an industrial warehouse released a toxic cloud of chlorine over a wide area.

The blaze, in the coastal city of Vilanova i la Geltrú, south of Barcelona, started at dawn on Saturday in a warehouse storing pool cleaning products, the regional fire service said.

“If you are in the zone that is affected do not leave your home or your place of work,” the Civil Protection Service said on social media.

It advised people to keep doors and windows closed in the at-risk area, which stretched across five local districts along the coast, from Vilanova i la Geltrú to the village of Calafell, near Tarragona.

No casualties had been reported so far, the fire service said on X, adding that it had deployed a large number of units to bring the fire under control.

It said it was “monitoring the column [of gas] caused by the blaze for changes and for its toxic levels”.

Leonardo_Kino_XL_fog_lego_city_gotham_city_3.jpg

The authorities closed roads in the area and shut train stations to prevent people approaching the affected area.

“It is very difficult for chlorine to catch fire but when it does so it is very hard to put it out,” the warehouse owner Jorge Vinuales Alonso told local radio station Rac1.

He said the fire may have been caused by a lithium battery.

The mayor of Vilanova, Juan Luis Ruiz López, told the public TV station TVE that now the fire had been extinguished the authorities expected “this toxic cloud will start to dissipate and we can lift the measures currently imposed”.

images

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...-barcelona-confines-tens-of-thousands-indoors

https://apnews.com/article/spain-fi...use-chlorine-25bdfc5ce0f95ece3d4b816d11ccbb55
 
Wouldn't they toxic air get inside the homes in the area? I'm think air conditioning and such would draw it in.
 
A fore at a chemical plant that caused a toxic cloud? This sounds like A Spiderman villain origin story. Fingers crossed for the locals and workers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Congo boat disaster death toll rises to 148, with more than 100 still missing
2
Replies
21
Views
463
Dobymick
Dobymick
LeonardoBjj
International Fighter jet accidentally bombs village, injuring 15, during South Korea military drill
Replies
6
Views
222
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Suspected chemical blast at Iran's Bandar Abbas port kills 14, injures hundreds
2
Replies
32
Views
577
cabal
cabal
LeonardoBjj
Social ‘Life-threatening cold’ expected as polar vortex stretches across U.S. after deadly weekend flooding
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
1K
HockeyBjj
HockeyBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,476
Messages
57,288,643
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top