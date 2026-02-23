Movies Tourette's Guy At Award Show...

DougieJones

DougieJones

You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
9,975
Reaction score
17,468

Tourette’s activist John Davidson shouts N-word during BAFTAs telecast while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo present




Davidson’s tics could also be heard when he told BAFTA chair Sara Putt to “shut the f–k up” during her introductory speech, and when he shouted “f–k you” at the directors of “Boong,” when they accepted the award for for best children’s and family film.

Davidson appeared to have voluntarily left the awards show during the second half of the ceremony, Variety reported.






 
Obviously it's an involuntary thing....cunts.........same time.....mother fucking whores......use it to your advantage to pop your mates, imo.


And why is it always "the N word"? In the context of reporting a story, surely it's okay to say the word.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Obviously it's an involuntary thing....cunts.........same time.....mother fucking whores......use it to your advantage to pop your mates, imo.


And why is it always "the N word"? In the context of reporting a story, surely it's okay to say the word.
Click to expand...

I just think the timing and everything is hilarious, obviously it would suck balls to deal with in daily life
 
I remember one time I was doing a speech at a wedding and a guy in the crowd just randomly shouted out "fat guido!" and me and my boys had to beat the shit out of him. He didn't have Tourette's though he was just an asshole
 
LEWIS540 said:
Don't think it's even technically a mental health thing (though obviously there are probably overlaps). More like an involuntary physical tick, only manifested with words.

More a neurological thing.
Click to expand...
I am pretty sure our mouths aren't capable of forming proper words without involving the brain. Especially it's almost always swear words.
 
ssBaldy said:
I am pretty sure our mouths aren't capable of forming proper words without involving the brain. Especially it's almost always swear words.
Click to expand...

And? What's your point?

Pretty sure the brain controls almost everything we do.

Hey look.....we can now see why there is a need for a Tourrete's activist....to educate the ignorant.
 
It's too on the nose, there's no way it was just an accident from the tourette's that he yelled the n-word when two black guys were on stage.
 
Publicity stunt imo to get headlines. It's obvious he was going to have some outbursts with profanity. But they let him sit there in the crowd. Not the smartest thing to do, but will get people to notice and talk about it.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Publicity stunt imo to get headlines. It's obvious he was going to have some outbursts with profanity. But they let him sit there in the crowd. Not the smartest thing to do, but will get people to notice and talk about it.
Click to expand...

Erm, his film highlighting the social stigma of the condition was literally nominated.

What are they gonna do.....yeah, sorry you can't come?
 
Backlash mounts to Bafta N-word controversy as Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce criticise outburst
Foxx calls Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson’s shouts at the film awards ceremony ‘unacceptable’, while Sinners’ production designer criticises Bafta’s ‘throwaway’ apology

Foxx commented below a post about the incident on social media, saying, “Unacceptable” and “Nah he meant that shit”. Journalist Jemele Hill said on social media: “Black people are just supposed to be ok with being disrespected and dehumanised so that other people don’t feel bad”, and actor Wendell Pierce said: “It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full throatted [sic] apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan. The insult to them takes priority. It doesn’t matter the reasoning for the racist slur.”
Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beachler said on social media that she had also had a racial slur directed at her, and criticised what she called the “throwaway” apology. “I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throwaway apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show.”




These people are retarded
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,949
Messages
58,472,145
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top