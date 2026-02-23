DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
Tourette’s activist John Davidson shouts N-word during BAFTAs telecast while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo present
Davidson’s tics could also be heard when he told BAFTA chair Sara Putt to “shut the f–k up” during her introductory speech, and when he shouted “f–k you” at the directors of “Boong,” when they accepted the award for for best children’s and family film.
Davidson appeared to have voluntarily left the awards show during the second half of the ceremony, Variety reported.