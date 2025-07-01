Tour de France - Winner - 5am ET 7-5

To-date the only guy who could ever hold a candle to pog in a grand tour was Jonas vingegard. The problem is last year Jonas had a bad rib injury and his status was unknown as far as how good he could be by the time the tour happened. We had 0 idea of his fitness and pogacar ended up winning by a massive margin. Then this year Jonas had another horrible crash, and we’re in the same situation.While Jonas has been healing and trying to get back to his form, pog has beaten every measurable record in the sport and if he died today would be considered the second most dominant cyclist to ever exist. Hes gotten more well rounded every year and at this time there is literally no known weakness. We’re talking prime Jon jones levels of invincibleAnd 1 week ago Jonas, remco and pog went head to head which never happens right before the tour. Pogacar in a race 1/10th the intensity took a ton of time on everyone. It wasn’t close, it was easy, he’s Superman.And honestly he’s got the best team too.It’s so out of control I don’t even know what your strategy could be besides hoping he crashes. I’m going all in even at the present odds on pogacar. If I had more money, I’d bet that too.When “just pray” is the game plan in this sport, with a route like this….youre fucked mate.