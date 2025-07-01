Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Tour de France - Winner - 5am ET 7-5. Please add to the discussion here.
To-date the only guy who could ever hold a candle to pog in a grand tour was Jonas vingegard. The problem is last year Jonas had a bad rib injury and his status was unknown as far as how good he could be by the time the tour happened. We had 0 idea of his fitness and pogacar ended up winning by a massive margin. Then this year Jonas had another horrible crash, and we’re in the same situation.Pogs has dumb odds
He’s up about a minute and a half 1/4th through.Pogs has dumb odds
How’s our boy?!?! @Zebra CheeksTadej Pogačar crashed near the finish Wednesday.
He’s doing ok. He’s not withdrawn and he finished that race without losing time. There’s about 3 days of racing left till a rest day. Unfortunately if it affected him we might see him shrink a bit over the next few days. But so much time will be taken in the last week, as long as he’s healthy by the end of the rest day it shouldn’t affect much.How’s our boy?!?! @Zebra Cheeks
He just took 4 minutes on everyone, which is a massive amount of time. Unless something dramatically unexpected happens he’s won 1/2 way throughHow’s our boy?!?! @Zebra Cheeks
GOATHe just took 4 minutes on everyone, which is a massive amount of time. Unless something dramatically unexpected happens he’s won 1/2 way through
So 4 days left. 2 with significant racing left. So far we’re looking nearly guaranteedGOAT