Totally bogus Conor announcement

T

Th3 Gr38 1

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 24, 2015
Messages
1,556
Reaction score
1,256
There won't be a single announcement coming up with respect to Conor or Max or Chandler. They've promised it for a while but it hasn't been released.

It's because there is no news.

If the UFC knew what it was doing they would book Conor vs. Meth Dan Hooker for maximum entertainment value. But the UFC hates hype and wants Dana to be the only star. Belal is their idea of an ideal fighter.

This sport is so fucking dead its not funny.
 
r-harper-1 said:
Helax ffs
Click to expand...
@helax
b65d61bcce1d51c38c041724738a563d.gif
<Wink2>
 
You really think the UFC's problem is they don't care enough about hype and entertaining fights that make no sense?

You really think they want Belal and others like him to be their champion? Did you see how hard it was for this dude to get a TS?

The UFC does so much bullshit that I hardly care about MMA anymore, but it amazes me when I see people mad about them doing shit, but then completely misinterpret how it works lmao.

You just want a fight to be announced and are throwing a tantrum about it.
 
TS and his barrel of hateraid
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Media Dana White: From here on, I'm not going to talk about Conor until when he's healed and he's right
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
skylolow
skylolow
T
How to fix the UFC
2
Replies
26
Views
377
theincognito
theincognito

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,257
Messages
56,109,613
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top