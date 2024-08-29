Totally bogus Conor announcement

You really think the UFC's problem is they don't care enough about hype and entertaining fights that make no sense?



You really think they want Belal and others like him to be their champion? Did you see how hard it was for this dude to get a TS?



The UFC does so much bullshit that I hardly care about MMA anymore, but it amazes me when I see people mad about them doing shit, but then completely misinterpret how it works lmao.



You just want a fight to be announced and are throwing a tantrum about it.