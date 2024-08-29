Totally bogus Conor announcement

Th3 Gr38 1
There won't be a single announcement coming up with respect to Conor or Max or Chandler. They've promised it for a while but it hasn't been released.
It's because there is no news.
If the UFC knew what it was doing they would book Conor vs. Meth Dan Hooker for maximum entertainment value. But the UFC hates hype and wants Dana to be the only star. Belal is their idea of an ideal fighter.
This sport is so fucking dead its not funny.
