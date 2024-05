Total strikes landed by division

dmwalking said: Arlovski, I understand. He's been around forever. Same with Jones. Pennington. Tim Elliot.



But damn a lot of these surprise me. Leben????? Was he around that long? Magny is surprising too considering how often he cage humps.



Merab too?



Interesting stats. Max is obvious though. Click to expand...

Magny has 32 fights in the UFC, Leben has 22.I don't think this is significant strikes, because that number seems way high for Leben, and it would probably be someone like Bisping. Just clicking on a random fight from Leben since none of his have an extraordinarily high number of significant strikes, his fight with Patrick Cote he landed 26 significant strikes and 185 total strikes. I don't remember Leben being a big pitter patter in the clinch or ground guy, but I guess he was.Magny I'm assuming is the same, combined with having more fights than anybody and going to decision so often. I would have though it was Colby, but Magny does have 16 more fights, so even with really low significant strike count, the little shots while he's cage humping probably add up.