Torrez Finney: a whole new level of dogsh*t

I agree with this judge LOL (joking)

That was the worst crotch sniffing I’ve ever witnessed … pathetic … couldn’t inflict any damage at all or advance position…. Straight up stalling and killing the clock

Pathetic

So gassed … he’ll be Kod brutally soon enough and it will be glorious
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1790.jpeg
    IMG_1790.jpeg
    593.7 KB · Views: 7
Last edited:
Most pathetic display of running aimlessly at your opponent to hug them against the fence while eating dozens of rabbit punches all fight…


A jobber like Finney might’ve just ruined it for wrestlers like Merab and Ank when the UFC does a complete overhaul of Wall n Stall just because this guy abused it lol.
 
It's as if he thinks that he gets bonus points with the judges by holding his opponent up in the air for a few seconds before slamming him down. That doesn't win fights. Neither does pressing your opponent against the cage the whole time.

I don't know if they will cut him but I would not be disappointed if they did.
 
Last edited:
How many fighters have won a fight that went 15 minutes, landed 4 "significant" strikes which were just some rabbit punches after a slam and had 0 sub attempts or dominant positions? One of the worst performances in a win EVER. Dana initially didn't want to sign this guy. He keeps fighting like this he will be cut on the 1st loss he gets. Shit he might even get cut if he doesn't lose a fight and his fights keep going like this
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,938
Messages
57,129,407
Members
175,552
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top