Torrez Finney: a whole new level of dogsh*t

This dudes about to get cut off a win. What a sad display. What he doesn't isn't "fighting"
Personally, I have no idea where you could have gotten this idea from.Not the most entertaining
It's a heavy accusation, but, I think this will land in my favor bro.Personally, I have no idea where you could have gotten this idea from.
Mokaev got cut off a winYeah, terrible optics regardless of his success. And he's MW? WTF is he gonna do with Bo or Borz?
Cut off a win at 11-0. LMFAO
Mokaev got cut off a win
I don't know, no submission attempts and strikes thrown probably in the single digits or around. Thats not going to make a good impressionIt's a heavy accusation, but, I think this will land in my favor bro.
I think one day, he may attempt submissions and damage causing strikes.I don't know, no submission attempts and strikes thrown probably in the single digits or around. Thats not going to make a good impression
We can hopeI think one day, he may attempt submissions and damage causing strikes.