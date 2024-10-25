Social Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal - Which city would you rather visit?

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    7
I'm from Vancouver and lived in Toronto for a year in my early 20s, and visited Montreal a few times. I gotta say Montreal is the most fun

The nightlife is great, the food is awesome, and the history is unmatched in Canada. Plus the women are hotter in Montreal.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I'm from Vancouver and lived in Toronto for a year in my early 20s, and visited Montreal a few times. I gotta say Montreal is the most fun

The nightlife is great, the food is awesome, and the history is unmatched in Canada. Plus the women are hotter in Montreal.
Click to expand...

Well you would have a pretty good insight, thanks for that.
 
Vancouver was really an amazing place to live like 15, 20 years ago.

It's become way, way too expensive and along with that expense has come a collective shitty attitude and snotiness amongst vancouverites.

I've only been to Montreal airport, but I've always heard it's a great city.

I wouldn't turn down a visit to Toronto but I wouldn't go out of my way to see it. Just a big flat mega city (by Canadian standards)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,435
Messages
56,390,308
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top