Vancouver was really an amazing place to live like 15, 20 years ago.



It's become way, way too expensive and along with that expense has come a collective shitty attitude and snotiness amongst vancouverites.



I've only been to Montreal airport, but I've always heard it's a great city.



I wouldn't turn down a visit to Toronto but I wouldn't go out of my way to see it. Just a big flat mega city (by Canadian standards)