The three biggest cities in Canada. Which do you prefer more?
I'm from Vancouver and lived in Toronto for a year in my early 20s, and visited Montreal a few times. I gotta say Montreal is the most fun
The nightlife is great, the food is awesome, and the history is unmatched in Canada. Plus the women are hotter in Montreal.
where’s the “none of the above” option lol
Tbf as long as it isn’t MontrealFor you I will. : - )
Montreal
for the food and debauchery