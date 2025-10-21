MLB Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers - Who wins? ***2025 World Series***

Who wins?

Toronto Blue Jays is very relentless scrappy team, they usually have all the players involved in the game for a win.

Los Angeles Dodgers are like ultimate baseball team that you can create. It's a super juggernaut team.

Too different styles of approach I believe. I say the team that executes their gameplans more wins.



your-toronto-blue-jays-are-2025-american-league-champions-v0-r5dx0e2yczrf1.jpeg


565650312_1438113791006401_1865850349092073548_n.jpg
 
Hope the Jays win it for sure, but gut tells me Dodgers in 7.

Good matchup, going to be a fun watch
 
I never cared about baseball until my son started playing a couple of years ago. Really makes me wish I played when I was younger.

I've been following the Jays all season, and it's been a very good ride.

The big question mark right now is Bichette. He was arguably the Jays' #1 player during the season, yet has now been gone for 6 weeks and missed the entire post season.
 
Dodgers in 5... Ohtani GOAT sets some World Series record
 
Dodgers are obviously the betting favorites, but it's Baseball. The most random sport of all.

I'll just say this: I think the Jays dominance of elite starting pitchers these playoffs, is falling under the radar. They kicked the ever living fuck out of the Yankees' starters, and mostly handled Seattle's best. Nobody has really come out and dominated the Jays. They find ways to kick that starter out by the 3rd inning, and when they lose, it's usually self inflicted wounds that do them in. I think Seattle's Game 2 win was the only loss the Jays really just "lost", without any screwy shit going on.

That gives me hope, but I think the series is gonna be a shootout and all about offense for both teams. I'd love for the Jays to win, but it's all gravy now, regardless. I was fully expecting to hear about a rebuild around this time, when the season started. This is all bonus time now. Be very happy if they win, but the future is still very bright if they don't.
 
blue jays should win so finaly you ca=ould really call it world series
 
So there's now been two dominant wins for the jays, a dominant win by Dodgers, and a marathon game? I'd say advantage Jays at this point.

Let's see if the Dodgers learn their lesson and pull Snell earlier tonight.
 
It was weird seeing Ohtani and Vladdy face each other one vs one.

That’s a billion dollars between those two guys.
 
