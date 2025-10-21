Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Toronto Blue Jays is very relentless scrappy team, they usually have all the players involved in the game for a win.
Los Angeles Dodgers are like ultimate baseball team that you can create. It's a super juggernaut team.
Too different styles of approach I believe. I say the team that executes their gameplans more wins.
