Dodgers are obviously the betting favorites, but it's Baseball. The most random sport of all.



I'll just say this: I think the Jays dominance of elite starting pitchers these playoffs, is falling under the radar. They kicked the ever living fuck out of the Yankees' starters, and mostly handled Seattle's best. Nobody has really come out and dominated the Jays. They find ways to kick that starter out by the 3rd inning, and when they lose, it's usually self inflicted wounds that do them in. I think Seattle's Game 2 win was the only loss the Jays really just "lost", without any screwy shit going on.



That gives me hope, but I think the series is gonna be a shootout and all about offense for both teams. I'd love for the Jays to win, but it's all gravy now, regardless. I was fully expecting to hear about a rebuild around this time, when the season started. This is all bonus time now. Be very happy if they win, but the future is still very bright if they don't.