Tore my Achilles shooting a double leg

As the title says, I ruptured my Achilles tendon Saturday shooting a double leg takedown. It felt like my heel collided with someone else’s, along with a loud snapping sound, but there was nobody else near me on the mat. Basically I’m 6 months out from being able to work (Mason) and have surgery next week. Just a precautionary tale, although I don’t really know how you prevent this. It sucks, but after 13 years, all the friends I’ve made and all the positivity jiu jitsu has given me, I’m officially giving it up.
 
Sucks man.

It won't make you feel any better, but growing up one of my 7th grade teachers tore his in intramural basketball.

He played pickup regularly, coached, and ripped that shit playing an intramural game with middle school kids.
 
Yeah it’s weird how they randomly go. I was doing double legs gripping the mid sleeve and lapel like alameda does all day, then at the end of the belt test (I wasn’t testing) I did one more and the thing just tore in half. Unfortunately I can’t be crippled for six months with my career and upcoming kids, it seems like time to hang it up which kills me
 
Damn man, didn;t realise you did it in BJJ. Mine was running and then I made it worse when my larger training partner jumped on my back in light warmup drills. I wasn't meant to be training but we had an odd number so I let him work and he got excited.

I just did a rib the other day (6th time) you can come back but no issues if you choose not to.
 
It has to be one of the craziest injuries. I've seen it numerous of times on TV and most of the time it's a simple move and you see the player go down. No warning just snap. Get better soon best wishes for speedy recovery. . Hopefully you get back soon.
 
I saw one of these once. Whole calf rolled up.

I became physically ill.
 
Only had two partial tears when running as a teenager (I used to compete in cross, street races and middle distance indoor races in winter, so no training breaks from running despite snow and ice...). With me, it happened both times from an unexpected twisting motion of my heel when taking a turn with ice underneath the snow. Something like that may have been a factor in your case... I have never been a fan of wrestling footwork barefoot on tatamis - these motions were designed for higher traction, that is wrestling shoes -, but maybe that's just me.
I wish you a good recovery and am very sorry you're forced to give up something you love. Hope you find something else to fill the void.
 
