Tore my Achilles shooting a double leg

As the title says, I ruptured my Achilles tendon Saturday shooting a double leg takedown. It felt like my heel collided with someone else’s, along with a loud snapping sound, but there was nobody else near me on the mat. Basically I’m 6 months out from being able to work (Mason) and have surgery next week. Just a precautionary tale, although I don’t really know how you prevent this. It sucks, but after 13 years, all the friends I’ve made and all the positivity jiu jitsu has given me, I’m officially giving it up.