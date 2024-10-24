Topuria's tendency to eat headkicks

We may see the birth of a new legendary fighter, Max "Cro Cop" Holloway.
I almost wonder...
Ilia does like to duck down pretty low though in his stance, so wouldn't rule it out.Max landed 1 ever. However Max is crafty. If anything hd got spinning kicks. But doubt Ilia ducks into them.
He also rocked Kattar with headkick.Max landed 1 ever. However Max is crafty. If anything hd got spinning kicks. But doubt Ilia ducks into them.
He looks dehydrated. I think the cut is very suboptimal at his age now. He looks like a ghost. Being bigger comed with a price. Probably easier than fighting at 155He also rocked Kattar with headkick.
Rule it out no. Max is crafty and tricky. He got the experience advantage.Ilia does like to duck down pretty low though in his stance, so wouldn't rule it out.