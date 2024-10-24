Topuria's tendency to eat headkicks

mirellale

mirellale

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 12, 2015
Messages
7,555
Reaction score
6,013
97t1gm.gif


97t15a.gif


97t1ug.gif


I almost wonder...

97t1l5.gif
 
Seems like it’s more dangerous for him when the opponent is throwing them from southpaw than orthodox (or a wheel kick still off the right side of his guard).

Does Max ever throw switch-stance high kicks or when he’s in southpaw? I can’t remember off top.

Islam seems like a really bad matchup for Topuria when you take this into consideration (along with the size/strength/reach/grappling advantages on top of that).
 
Max has a tendency to eat a lot of punches so I think Topuria will be A-okay!
 
You gotta give it to Ilia. He survived a nasty Head Kick by Herbert and went on to finish the fight.
 
Imagine Max throwing a spinning heel kick right to the dome and Ilia goes nite nite. It would be epic and totally possible give Max throws a lot of spinning back kicks.
 
Max landed 1 ever. However Max is crafty. If anything hd got spinning kicks. But doubt Ilia ducks into them.
 
Trabaho said:
Max landed 1 ever. However Max is crafty. If anything hd got spinning kicks. But doubt Ilia ducks into them.
Click to expand...
Ilia does like to duck down pretty low though in his stance, so wouldn't rule it out.
 
Do you even MMA ts??

Those are chin to shin combos. Illia is a master at that combo
 
mirellale said:
He also rocked Kattar with headkick.
Click to expand...
He looks dehydrated. I think the cut is very suboptimal at his age now. He looks like a ghost. Being bigger comed with a price. Probably easier than fighting at 155
 
I was talking about Volk and headkicks before the Yair fight because of that last gif, that was the harder one but Max landed several headkicks and Volk defended most of them with just one hand, I'm thinking the same thing this fight, Ilia got alomost KOd stiff by a kick in his last fight at LW (I know this is FW)
 
yeah max is crafty. at this stage in his career there is a ton of tape on him... so he has to alter things. the spinning back kick against gaethje for instance.

manlets are his kryptonite though. he was never able to get a good gameplan against volk
 
