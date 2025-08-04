Topuria's path to GOAT and passing Jon

hbombbisping
Disclaimer: Jon is at a disadvatage in these talks because he's a proven seriel cheater in the sport
If Topuria were to:
1. Defend and beat the #1 contender Arman, beat the next line after that, say someone like Gamrot
2. Win a third weight title against whoever holds it at WW, and defend it against a #1 contender, reitre, that's all she wrote, Jon asterisks Jones may as well start Slap Fighting in Albequerque because Topuria's very exsitence will erase him
