Media Topuria's Message to Max on Twitter

I believe him. Topuria has similar stature to Volk, younger, faster, better boxing with power and wrestling. Justin's nose was compromised at the end of R1. His striking was sloppy as hell. I don't think Max is going to ask Topuria to stand and bang with him like he did with Justin.
 
Leviticus 19:28, “You shall not make gashes in your flesh for the dead, or incise any marks on yourselves.”
 
MrBlackheart said:
I believe him. Topuria has similar stature to Volk, younger, faster, better boxing with power and wrestling. Justin's nose was compromised at the end of R1. His striking was sloppy as hell. I don't think Max is going to ask Topuria to stand and bang with him like he did with Justin.
Click to expand...

Not faster.
All the others I do agree, but he is not faster.
 
zGPn1I6.gif


I truly hope they make this fight a reality. Would go straight to the top of my list of most anticipated match-ups.
 
Xoleth said:
Leviticus 19:28, “You shall not make gashes in your flesh for the dead, or incise any marks on yourselves.”
Click to expand...

Kenny Florian 6:33, "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."
 
ExitLUPin said:
Max by TKO
Click to expand...

The way Topuria fights is new gen. Max can’t hang.

The way he positions his body makes him a take down threat while still giving him the ability to knock you out

Max is gonna get KO’d if he tries to keep it standing

 
Twitter fingers running wild when all you need is a short clip.



All jokes aside, nice sentiment from Ilia for the most part. He poses a huge challenge for Max and could definitely win.
 
MrBlackheart said:
I believe him. Topuria has similar stature to Volk, younger, faster, better boxing with power and wrestling. Justin's nose was compromised at the end of R1. His striking was sloppy as hell. I don't think Max is going to ask Topuria to stand and bang with him like he did with Justin.
Click to expand...
Nor should he. Ilia or not, the gimmick shouldn't be overused.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Topuria looked like he'd seen the Angel of Death when they cut the camera to him.
2
Replies
30
Views
523
Ramon Antonio
Ramon Antonio
big franklin
Hard to be a Volkanovski fan now......
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Dana's Conscience
I regret putting money on Topuria
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Royce's Gi
Royce's Gi
A
How do you go about striking like Ilia Topuria
Replies
4
Views
430
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,290
Messages
55,411,747
Members
174,766
Latest member
Ludwig von Mises

Share this page

Back
Top