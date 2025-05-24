



Yes, it's real. He's gonna live in Madrid and I have my own project here with my brother. We have our family, our

club. We have a lot of fighters and our promotion. Ilia goes to Madrid and will have his own gym in his house,

and he wants all the energy on just him from those around. So we decided as gentlemen, you know, to have our

own ways.



Are you still helping him a little, like if he comes by from time to time? Or is it no more?



No, no. We're not working anymore together. He goes on his own and we with our ways.



But this is big news. How do you feel about all this?



I feel, you know, this is not good for the sentimental thing. But it's the life. We go with him for this whole journey, and

now he feels grown and wants to fly away, you know? We are very proud to come all this way with him. Still proud

of everything he will do. I want all the good for him and his brother, and I would like to think they want that for us.



Has this been long coming or a recent thing, when was it all decided?



No, no. We decided like last week, we were all together and talked about it. We did it friendly and like gentlemen, you know.