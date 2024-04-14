Topuria will wrestle Max

NMcCauley
He will wrestlefuck him and probably submit him cos his ground and pound is not super great but his bjj is sweet.
I think this will be his strategy. That is why Topuria is such huge problem. He has too many great tools and he uses them according to his opponent weaknesses.
