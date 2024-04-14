Topuria will wrestle Max

He will wrestlefuck him and probably submit him cos his ground and pound is not super great but his bjj is sweet.

I think this will be his strategy. That is why Topuria is such huge problem. He has too many great tools and he uses them according to his opponent weaknesses.
 
I think topuria will use wrestling to hide the punches, but I'm more concerned on how he'll do with the volume. He took some jabs before ko volk, so besides that, ilia has enough tools to beat max. Justin looked slower and couldn't find his range, topuria isn't Gaethje but we'll see.
 
I think the weight cut will affect max a bit. Arnold Allen was cracking max regularly and yair arguably outstruck him in Max's most recent fights.
I'd say ilia would pose a greater threat than these two because he posseses similar or greater power and similar technicality and he has the graping threat
 
But max is the goat apparently after he beat a washed up Gaethje, how can this be the case
 
Max hasn't really been outwrestled since the Conor and Bermudez fights back in the day, and even then Conor was the only one to do so consistently in the fight.

Since then his tdd and anti-grappling game has looked pretty stellar. Topuria still has his work cut out for him if that's his gameplan.
 
NMcCauley said:
He will wrestlefuck him and probably submit him cos his ground and pound is not super great but his bjj is sweet.

I think this will be his strategy. That is why Topuria is such huge problem. He has too many great tools and he uses them according to his opponent weaknesses.
Click to expand...

He might gas if he goes that route. Max is very hard to take down and to hold down. Topuria should mix the takedowns in here and there, but if he tries to go out there with a predominantly wrestling gameplan, I think he'd fatigue.
 
His wrestling will do nothing to Max
 
As he should, but the fight will still be competitive on the feet and I'd still pick Ilia to win if he stood with him for most of the fight.
 
I don't think his wrestling is good enough to take and hold Max down.
 
