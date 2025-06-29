Topuria will surpass Jones quickly with no asterisks on his resume

hbombbisping
Jon will soon be forgotton in jail while the true GOAT emerges.
Ilia:
- No ped violations
- Much more exciting
- Finishes everybody knocked out legends
- Didn't lose to Gus, Reyes or Santos
- Can actually become a legitimate double champ if he beats the #1 contender (unlike Jones who ducked)
- Can potentially become a 3 weight champ
I don't believe Jon is GOAT anyway but Jon's title defences won't hold up here considering this is a different era:
