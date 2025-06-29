Topuria will surpass Jones quickly with no asterisks on his resume

Jon will soon be forgotton in jail while the true GOAT emerges.

Ilia:

- No ped violations
- Much more exciting
- Finishes everybody knocked out legends
- Didn't lose to Gus, Reyes or Santos
- Can actually become a legitimate double champ if he beats the #1 contender (unlike Jones who ducked)
- Can potentially become a 3 weight champ

I don't believe Jon is GOAT anyway but Jon's title defences won't hold up here considering this is a different era:
 
Don’t associate Topuria with Jones …… Topuria is on a roll and can stand on his own …..Much more difficult style matches then Charles await …..it’s gonna be fun
 
The next thread to trigger Jones fans. What's that supposed to mean? Or do you think mentioning Jones in every post will get you more likes?
It's really tiring to see every day another thread with Jones' name popping up.
And thus starting another unnecessary discussion.
 
17 fights into his career, Jones had 3 decisions. Topuria has 2. And at the time Jones was considered a must-watch and one of the most entertaining and creative fighters in the sport.

People tend to forget that because Jones had a few lacklustre performances towards the end of his career. Or they ignore it on purpose cuz blindly hating on Jones is the thing to do...
 
3 weight champ is a bit much.

Big jump to the next division and he doesn't have the frame for it.
 
You guys are really hyping up Topuria prematurely, he's elite but has been insanely lucky with matchups & timing.

Let him beat an actual contender before we start the goat talk, Oliveira should have been no where near a title shot after going the distance with Chandler on a 2 year lay off.

Once Illia beats Arman we can talk
 
LMFAOOO EASYYYYYY THERE
 
