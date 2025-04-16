He's absolutely huge, he will be one of the biggest LWs too when he pulls up, looking like Palhares. He looked huge in there with Jai Herbert, shorter yes but incredibly thick and muscled and big framed. He's much much much larger than other FWs that have moved up like Poirier and Hooker and Oliveira.
Its fresh matchups whats the issue? The "problem" would be a FW stepping up to LW, taking the belt and never defending it...like Mcgregor did, adding one extra guy at the top of the division is great, it means no more Gaethje vs Poirier vs Chandler vs Oliveira happening every other card (probably wont happen anymore, but you get the point) rank squatting, imho is not the best for him as he will be undersized at LW.Entire LW division has to be re-arranged because ilia likes Khachapurri too much smh.
Hooker and Oliveira are not FW's.
lol imagine criticising someone because they DONT want to cut 30 pounds and they WANT to fight closer to their natural weightOf course, he admitted on the PBD podcast that the UFC never said he had to vacate to fight for the LW belt. He just didn’t wanna make the weight cut anymore. Entire LW division has to be re-arranged because ilia likes Khachapurri too much smh.
Hand sanitizer boy is manlet, lad