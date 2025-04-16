Media Topuria walked around at 80kg/180lbs as a FW (From new JRE just dropped)

JRE with Ilia just dropped and first thing that was said was that. That's pretty wild!

He's such a short dude and I've never seen him chubby looking between camp either. Must be a solid motherfucker.


 
Of course, he admitted on the PBD podcast that the UFC never said he had to vacate to fight for the LW belt. He just didn’t wanna make the weight cut anymore. Entire LW division has to be re-arranged because ilia likes Khachapurri too much smh.
 
He's absolutely huge, he will be one of the biggest LWs too when he pulls up, looking like Palhares. He looked huge in there with Jai Herbert, shorter yes but incredibly thick and muscled and big framed. He's much much much larger than other FWs that have moved up like Poirier and Hooker and Oliveira.
 
Virtually identical

IGK0.gif
 
Its fresh matchups whats the issue? The "problem" would be a FW stepping up to LW, taking the belt and never defending it...like Mcgregor did, adding one extra guy at the top of the division is great, it means no more Gaethje vs Poirier vs Chandler vs Oliveira happening every other card (probably wont happen anymore, but you get the point) rank squatting, imho is not the best for him as he will be undersized at LW.
 
Hooker and Oliveira are not FW’s.
They are LW’s that cut down to 145lb.

Charles is at the top for most weight misses in the UFC.
 
lol imagine criticising someone because they DONT want to cut 30 pounds and they WANT to fight closer to their natural weight
 
Funny how nobody called him a weight bully at 145 🤔
 
In all seriousness, I was thinking about how he is the ultimate maximized alpha manlet. I don't like using that condescending term honestly, because I'm a former short guy that grew to 6'1" (short for Sherdog standards I know) very late compared to most people, so I feel the pain, having been 4'11" in my freshman year of high school.

But anyway Topuria is rich, confident, good looking, has a lot of style, hot wife, and can beat up the vast majority of other men on the planet, even at his size. I could see him as a hero to the short community because he was able to overcome that and reach such a high status in several different aspects of life.
 
