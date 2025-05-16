Rewatch Topuria vs Volk

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Topuria is like a bigger, prime Cody Garbrandt. Except he has a chin, better fight iq, and bjj. Only thing Cody did better is footwork

We’ve never seen boxing like this in the UFC. Not Aldo, Mcgregor, Poirier, or Max has his combination of boxing skill, power, and athleticism. JDM might have Topuria beat in boxing skill, but he doesn’t have the explosiveness and power of Toppy


Prime Dustin vs Topuria would have been a dream match up.
This dude at his peak is unstoppable imo

 
I'll be honest, rewatching Ilia's fights has left me less impressed by his power and more impressed by his accuracy with volume.
Dude has reasonably heavy hands, but he's no Rumble. Not quite the volume of someone like Max, but he makes it work.
 
That may be true but Garbrandt has him beat because he busts moves like this

tyx2eX.gif
 
Ilia didn't have great footwork -- he had no fear of being rocked and absolutely flat-footed owned the center of the Octagon. When Ilia moved forward, Volkanovski was bullied back and couldn't deal with the speed, timing, and precision of Ilia's power of that KO.

Alexander did great trying to pressure Ilia whilst moving, circling, kicking, jabbing -- but Topuria was just too steady and had no respect for Volk's counter game when he (Topuria) decided to lumber forward and assert his power.

Gotta hurt Ilia and make him work off his back foot or he will set up camp in the center, choose the right time and own you coming forward.

Volkanovski stayed active to keep the Ilia bull off him -- but it was only a matter of time before Ilia was going to assert and land heavy shots to finish the fight.
 
Skarsgard said:
He always finds the combinations. Josh emmet is tough lol
 
Top is gonna get humbled quick at LW. Dude should have stayed in his lane at FW. Same with Islamb at WW. No way islamb has ever came close to earning anything at WW let alone a title shot. His crotch sniffing won't work against the top 10 wws. Islamb and Top gonna go running back to their original divisions with tails tucked between they camel toes.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Cody has better tattoos and he's better at hanging with the bois
 
