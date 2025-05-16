biscuitsbrah
Topuria is like a bigger, prime Cody Garbrandt. Except he has a chin, better fight iq, and bjj. Only thing Cody did better is footwork
We’ve never seen boxing like this in the UFC. Not Aldo, Mcgregor, Poirier, or Max has his combination of boxing skill, power, and athleticism. JDM might have Topuria beat in boxing skill, but he doesn’t have the explosiveness and power of Toppy
Prime Dustin vs Topuria would have been a dream match up.
This dude at his peak is unstoppable imo
