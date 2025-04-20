Topuria vs Pico in Boxing

LeBron

LeBron

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
2,721
Reaction score
3,796
Who has the better hands? Both seem like proper boxers, not like 90% of these MMA frauds.

Edit: I don’t mean in a real boxing match, I’m asking who has the better boxing in MMA/better stand up.
 
Last edited:
In a boxing match, Topuria.

In MMA, Topuria.

In an overrated contest, Pico.
 
DiazSlap said:
In a boxing match, Topuria.

In MMA, Topuria.

In an overrated contest, Pico.
Click to expand...


LMAO

All joking aside, this has to be a troll thread?

Pico has been KO'd by multiple guys you've never heard of and is beating absolute jabronis. Toporia is out boxing the literal best fighters in the world, guys considered GOATS of their generation, and SLUMPING them.

WTF are we talking about?
 
rjmbrd said:
LMAO

All joking aside, this has to be a troll thread?

Pico has been KO'd by multiple guys you've never heard of and is beating absolute jabronis. Toporia is out boxing the literal best fighters in the world, guys considered GOATS of their generation, and SLUMPING them.

WTF are we talking about?
Click to expand...
Very strange behavior on these forums lately…well maybe not, Sher-dumbs have always been here talking crazy.

Remember that whole “Ilia looked scared when Max KO’d Gathje”?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
Topuria vs Islam is upon us
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
lerobshow
lerobshow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,852
Messages
57,190,944
Members
175,574
Latest member
BroScienceTalkatWork

Share this page

Back
Top