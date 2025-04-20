Topuria vs Pico in Boxing

Stop with the sense you fool. No place for that on these here parts.They are MMA fighters, not boxers.
In a boxing match, Topuria.
In MMA, Topuria.
In an overrated contest, Pico.
Very strange behavior on these forums lately…well maybe not, Sher-dumbs have always been here talking crazy.LMAO
All joking aside, this has to be a troll thread?
Pico has been KO'd by multiple guys you've never heard of and is beating absolute jabronis. Toporia is out boxing the literal best fighters in the world, guys considered GOATS of their generation, and SLUMPING them.
WTF are we talking about?