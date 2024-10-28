Topuria vs Hall…

LeBron

LeBron

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
2,463
Reaction score
3,095
Why didn’t he roll with Hall if his BJJ is so great?
 
LeBron said:
Why didn’t he roll with Hall if his BJJ is so great?
Click to expand...

Why the fuck would he? Ilia has solid BJJ, he's a legit black belt but Hall is an elite, competition black belt with way more experience. Also Ilias base is more wrestling and he's an explosive puncher while Hall is a frail nerd. Smart to just knock him the fuck out.
 
This is in my top 3 of most satisfying fights of all time, especially coupled with an all-time bad Joe Rogan commentary job (that he even doubled-down on)
 
Yeah fam he nuh di real BMF bro was mad scared iono how him sleep at night there's more to life den being di best fighter in di world good lookin' rich and having a dimepiece 5'2" Latina bro should learn how fi be a man n challenge himself smdh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,923
Messages
56,419,236
Members
175,212
Latest member
dsdsasdadsa

Share this page

Back
Top