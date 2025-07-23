  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Topuria talks about how data helps him win fights

It doesn't matter, once they hit him they drop like sack of pottatoes.
 
Big Star Trek fan
giphy.gif
 
TGRinrehab said:
GSP play book.
Click to expand...

GOAT. Professional in and out of the octagon.

One of the first to wear suits, one of the first to have specialized trainers, one of the first to fly out to different gyms for learning techniques or fly in specific training partners, one of the first to have real sponsors.

Truly the GOAT
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Topuria vs Nate Diaz
Replies
14
Views
670
xhaydenx
xhaydenx
R
Too much hype for Islam vs Topuria not too happen
Replies
8
Views
523
cburm
cburm
JoeRowe
How is Topuria off of his back-foot?
Replies
17
Views
463
Harlekin
Harlekin
JustBreed
How well has Emmetts loss to Topuria aged?
Replies
16
Views
467
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,430
Messages
57,600,034
Members
175,764
Latest member
pistolmayne

Share this page

Back
Top