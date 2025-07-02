Topuria should take Jon's 30M

UFC was willing to give Jones the 30M, but Jones didn't want it

Topuria needs to negociate that 30M. I think he deserves it cuz he keeps sleepin everybody.

He'll probably have to sit out for a year or 2, but it's worth it

If he can take the 30M, Jones legacy will be destroyed.
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
UFC was willing to give Jones the 30M, but Jones didn't want it

Topuria needs to negociate that 30M. I think he deserves it cuz he keeps sleepin everybody.

He'll probably have to sit out for a year or 2, but it's worth it

If he can take the 30M, Jones legacy will be destroyed.
I would love to see Topuria take $30M to fight Aspinall
 
Dana ain't" giving nobody 30 million. The only people receiving 30 mill guaranteed is Dana White and McGregor in his pro boxing debut
 
Why ? $5 million payday for both Top and Islam will make the fight we all want happen...
 
