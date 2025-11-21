Topuria should relinquish the LW belt, move up to WW and keep chasing Islam

As much as Usman deserves it for his reign, no way does he pose the danger of Topuria in putting out Islam's lights. He's 40 and was holding onto Buckley for dear life so he would not get KO'd.

Do you really want to see grappler vs grappler in Islam vs Usman or would you rather see someone like Topuria (who actually knocks people dead) fight Islam?

Team Khabib, scared, did not give Topuria the LW shot and then moved up to fight the WW champ who they knew they could implement a wrestling plan against.

Islam and his team ran scared of a little Georgian man. Islam will never shake that, his LW legacy ended on a bad note in my eyes as well as lot of knowledgeable MMA fans and he is now cherry picking trying to fight a 40 year old. WTF?

First Umar gets slapped around after talking a lot of shit to Merab, getting an undeserved title shot and now Islam ran from Merab's buddy to a higher division.

Team Khabib is finished at the top. That's why Khabib is so desperately on their ass in training because they are faltering. It's downhill from here, they have no one left.

Topuria should chase this dude up to WW as he has nothing to gain by staying at LW but Islam's remains.
 
Make this fight

Usman vs ilia winner gets Islam
 
why? when Paddy the Baddy beats the breaks off him he'll have no leverage
giphy.gif
 
ronburgundy-agree.gif
That's the dumbest shit I've ever heard lol
 
There are a bunch of deserving contender at 170, Islam testing himself against young contender whom he won't have the size adventage over is far more interesting than him fighting another 145er, but this time without draining himself to 155 to give them a chance.
 
Joined Sunday with a Bald Eagle avatar. Makes a post about hating Dagestanis

You are the type to keep moving goalposts until the fighter you hate gets beat. You made this post after JDM got beaten. If islam beat ilia at 155 you'd make some excuses and then say Islam is ducking the real fight against Morales at 170.
 
Topuria will look small if he fights Pimblett at 155. Against Machachev at 170 he will look like a garden gnome.
 
Shano123 said:
Lol cant believe people acting like he has a chance against Islam.
Click to expand...
He certainly does if takedowns aren't allowed. Since this is MMA, if Islam gets consistent takedowns Ilia's chances shrink to low single digits IMO.
 
If I were Topuria, I would defend the LW belt once and then try to get the Islam fight at the White House.

Despite the narrative, Topuria isn't actually a star yet. But if he knocks Paddy dead on the first Paramount card (preferably on British soil), I think he would become a star. At that point, a fight with Islam at the White House would be massive. Then ride off into the sunset, win or lose.

However, that's definitely not what I want as a fan. I'm not convinced Paddy is even a top 10 LW, so I have very little interest in that fight. Topuria-Arman is the fight I want.
 
