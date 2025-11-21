Topuria should relinquish the LW belt, move up to WW and keep chasing Islam

As much as Usman deserves it for his reign, no way does he pose the danger of Topuria in putting out Islam's lights. He's 40 and was holding onto Buckley for dear life so he would not get KO'd.



Do you really want to see grappler vs grappler in Islam vs Usman or would you rather see someone like Topuria (who actually knocks people dead) fight Islam?



Team Khabib, scared, did not give Topuria the LW shot and then moved up to fight the WW champ who they knew they could implement a wrestling plan against.



Islam and his team ran scared of a little Georgian man. Islam will never shake that, his LW legacy ended on a bad note in my eyes as well as lot of knowledgeable MMA fans and he is now cherry picking trying to fight a 40 year old. WTF?



First Umar gets slapped around after talking a lot of shit to Merab, getting an undeserved title shot and now Islam ran from Merab's buddy to a higher division.



Team Khabib is finished at the top. That's why Khabib is so desperately on their ass in training because they are faltering. It's downhill from here, they have no one left.



Topuria should chase this dude up to WW as he has nothing to gain by staying at LW but Islam's remains.