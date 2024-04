After that kind of performance from Max yesterday night, Max should probably stay at 155 instead of 145 for power and stamina reasons. Joe Rogan mentioned that Max did get bigger in prep for that fight with Gaetjhe and it showed last night when he gained more power in his strikes without any noticeable loss of speed.



Plus he doesn't have to drain himself down to 145 just to balloon up to 175+ on fight night again.



Fighters should have the right to defend themselves at all times in and out of the cage.