  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Topuria REFUSES Fight vs Arman/Contenders - Wants Title Fight ONLY Reportedly

Wow..

Not much entitlement there. Assuming it’s true. Which I haven’t totally done yet. But it’s possible.

But, with Dana sitting Tsarukyan. It may just pay off for the guy. Or he can end up like Cejudo. He’s thrown away any leverage he had at all.

Maybe they were guaranteed the fight behind closed doors. But, the UFC/Dana wants to make it appear otherwise.

But, he’s definitely all in. Looking forward to this playing out.
 
so now the narrative of ilia ducking begins. Remember back in the days guys just fight? Now there’s a bunch of he said, she said social media bs.
 
Ilia took out his leverage -- and now making demands of the UFC?

This starting to look empty like Cejudo's retirement -- and he doesn't have Conor Big Buck$ audacity to romance the UFC.

Maybe this lad has enough F U Family Money...
 
Funny, when Topuria was the champ at FW he was all 'the champ dictates the terms and decides who they're going to fight, gargleblargleblarg', but now he thinks he should be dictating the terms at LW?
 
Well fucking obviously

I don't even want to see him in anything but a title fight
 
Well that was a bold move by Ilia to vacate without having anything secured at LW. I now second guess that move considering Islam and his team said they're not gonna give Ilia a title fight directly and UFC hasn't made any commitments to him fighting directly for the title.
 
JKS said:
Well that was a bold move by Ilia to vacate without having anything secured at LW. I now second guess that move considering Islam and his team said they're not gonna give Ilia a title fight directly and UFC hasn't made any commitments to him fighting directly for the title.
Click to expand...

Even if the Islam fight was etched in stone it still was a peculiar move on his part. Unless he TRULY couldn't make the weight anymore.
 
We already knew this... why would he vacate his belt to be just another contender.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Arman vs Ilia (if Arman wants chance at title)
Replies
4
Views
223
Nausicaa
N
MigitAs
Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?
Replies
4
Views
559
Feniamin
F
JAL
lets be real Topuria v usman is gonna happen in the next 2 years
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
MarioLemieux
MarioLemieux
octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N
Rhood
Islam vs Shavkat or Islam vs Topuria?
Replies
10
Views
442
pakimahi
pakimahi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,059
Messages
56,940,878
Members
175,469
Latest member
cookerjb

Share this page

Back
Top