Pfffft Arman would work this fool and he knows itWell fucking obviously
I don't even want to see him in anything but a title fight
Well that was a bold move by Ilia to vacate without having anything secured at LW. I now second guess that move considering Islam and his team said they're not gonna give Ilia a title fight directly and UFC hasn't made any commitments to him fighting directly for the title.
Pfffft Arman would work this fool and he knows it
We already knew this... why would he vacate his belt to be just another contender.