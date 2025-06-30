Topuria post fight interview with Okamoto

Arm Barbarian

Arm Barbarian

He says that a lot of folks think he's cocky and arrogant, but that he's really not.

He says he truly believes that there is no one who can match his skills in the Octagon.

Ilia says that in his training is where he sees himself as being unstoppable:

"The belts are earned in the training, you just go to the competition to collect them."

I've definitely been a critic of his talk in the past, but he has definitely shut me up with what he has accomplished, and how.
 
He's a fantastic fighter. Dangerous everywhere, young, and not a lot of mileage/damage accumulated. He has the potential to be a great reigning champ, and/or to stick around in contention for a long time.


But he's abso-fucking-lutely cocky and arrogant, intentionally. A page straight from Conman's book (like his tats ;). But I don't think that he's actually cocky, but rather acts that way, on purpose, as an outward-facing persona. Which. . . . .is even lamer imo. He could be the dominant but humble/modest type, who I've always respected more in every facet of life, not just fighting.

I mean, imagine if Fedor acted like Ilia does with the trash-talking and bragging and pre-celebrations. . . . it's just very cringey to me, and, again, especially because I believe it's fake/comes from a place of insecurity, which is weird for one of the most successful, and undefeated, fighters in MMA. Then again, maybe I shouldn't be surprised, as the GOAT Jones has paper-thin skin and a comically fragile ego.
 
I started liking topuria as of late, his confidence seems real and not fake camera persona
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
I started liking topuria as of late, his confidence seems real and not fake camera persona
When you can back it up in the cage, you can talk your shit, and he can certainly back it up.

There are still some people grasping at straws now, trying to find something to hate on him about.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
He's a fantastic fighter. Dangerous everywhere, young, and not a lot of mileage/damage accumulated. He has the potential to be a great reigning champ, and/or to stick around in contention for a long time.


But he's abso-fucking-lutely cocky and arrogant, intentionally. A page straight from Conman's book (like his tats ;). But I don't think that he's actually cocky, but rather acts that way, on purpose, as an outward-facing persona. Which. . . . .is even lamer imo. He could be the dominant but humble/modest type, who I've always respected more in every facet of life, not just fighting.

I mean, imagine if Fedor acted like Ilia does with the trash-talking and bragging and pre-celebrations. . . . it's just very cringey to me, and, again, especially because I believe it's fake/comes from a place of insecurity, which is weird for one of the most successful, and undefeated, fighters in MMA. Then again, maybe I shouldn't be surprised, as the GOAT Jones has paper-thin skin and a comically fragile ego.
For such an aggressive fighter it’s so impressive how little damage he has taken
 
Difference between him and conor are 2 things. Conor is elite at marketing himself, but its deliberately cocky. Top, hes confident. Doesnt sell as well, but the 2nd difference is what counts.

Conor has a slew of SOFT TKOs, yet was labeled as an elite striker. He isnt and never was elite at striking. Top achieves actual KOs and that's more exciting than elite marketing.
 
Same here
 
Kaiokenrye24 said:
For such an aggressive fighter it’s so impressive how little damage he has taken
Yup. In some of his earlier fights, he got rocked a couple times, so (at the time) it was fair to say that he may or may not have a really high ceiling, . . . .but once Ilia started facing elite contenders (and champs/ ex-champs), he only looked better and better, and started taking less and less damage. That's the right way to go about it, for sure ;)
 
