Topuria post fight interview with Okamoto

Arm Barbarian said:



He says that a lot of folks think he's cocky and arrogant, but that he's really not.



He says he truly believes that there is no one who can match his skills in the Octagon.



Ilia says that in his training is where he sees himself as being unstoppable:



"The belts are earned in the training, you just go to the competition to collect them."



I've definitely been a critic of his talk in the past, but he has definitely shut me up with what he has accomplished, and how. Click to expand...

He's a fantastic fighter. Dangerous everywhere, young, and not a lot of mileage/damage accumulated. He has the potential to be a great reigning champ, and/or to stick around in contention for a long time.But he's abso-fucking-lutely cocky and arrogant, intentionally. A page straight from Conman's book (like his tats. But I don't think that he'sbut rather acts that way, on purpose, as an outward-facing persona. Which. . . . .is even lamer imo. He could be the dominant but humble/modest type, who I've always respected more in every facet of life, not just fighting.I mean, imagine if Fedor acted like Ilia does with the trash-talking and bragging and pre-celebrations. . . . it's just very cringey to me, and, again, especially because I believe it's fake/comes from a place of insecurity, which is weird for one of the most successful, and undefeated, fighters in MMA. Then again, maybe I shouldn't be surprised, as the GOAT Jones has paper-thin skin and a comically fragile ego.