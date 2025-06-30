Topuria post fight interview with Okamoto

Arm Barbarian
He says that a lot of folks think he's cocky and arrogant, but that he's really not.
He says he truly believes that there is no one who can match his skills in the Octagon.
Ilia says that in his training is where he sees himself as being unstoppable:
"The belts are earned in the training, you just go to the competition to collect them."
I've definitely been a critic of his talk in the past, but he has definitely shut me up with what he has accomplished, and how.