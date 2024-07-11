Topuria on Mcgregor: "Keep him away!"

blaseblase said: Didn't stop him from calling for a fight with him Click to expand...

"Oh please don't walk my way Mr. McGregor. It'd be such a shame for you to try and weigh in at my weight class. I don't know what kind of champion you think I am, sir, but I would never defend my belt on the first date. I mean unless I thought the contenderdeserved it, of course.."