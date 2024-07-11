Topuria on Mcgregor: "Keep him away, he has dark energy!"

Damn Conor ridin' on di devil waves 🌊🚫 we inni black magic voodoo era of di UFC #Satan finna be deh bout all event 😈🤼‍♀️ bro got a history of leading mandem/gyaldem/demdem into temptation kinda worried ngl

Topuria a #CombatantOfChrist tho Our Lord always win di scrap hopefully ting work out fi him #injesushisname
 
Can we end these Topuria threads up until he fights again.

He's entering the Jamill Hill, Cuck Garry, Paddy fatty level.
 
Didn't stop him from calling for a fight with him
"Oh please don't walk my way Mr. McGregor. It'd be such a shame for you to try and weigh in at my weight class. I don't know what kind of champion you think I am, sir, but I would never defend my belt on the first date. I mean unless I thought the contender  really deserved it, of course.."
 
Not the first one to say Conrad has the dark energy, I think
Dark Irish stout energy
 
Dark energy lol

Nah Conor's just a mess and in a dark hole, which is more akin to depression than evil.
 
"Oh please don't walk my way Mr. McGregor. It'd be such a shame for you to try and weigh in at my weight class. I don't know what kind of champion you think I am, sir, but I would never defend my belt on the first date. I mean unless I thought the contender  really deserved it, of course.."
He's been thirsting for that fight

 
