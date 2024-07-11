Topuria on Mcgregor: "Keep him away, he has dark energy!"

AldoStillGoat
Has anyone seen this? I think it is relevant given their back and forth as of late.
Says that Conor has black energy.
Love your avatar looolHe knows all too well what Conor does to 145ers!
Can we end these Topuria threads up until he fights again.
He's entering the Jamill Hill, Cuck Garry, Paddy fatty level.
Shoopers blessed my bum soul. BWR blessLove your avatar loool
"Oh please don't walk my way Mr. McGregor. It'd be such a shame for you to try and weigh in at my weight class. I don't know what kind of champion you think I am, sir, but I would never defend my belt on the first date. I mean unless I thought the contender really deserved it, of course.."Didn't stop him from calling for a fight with him
"Oh please don't walk my way Mr. McGregor. It'd be such a shame for you to try and weigh in at my weight class. I don't know what kind of champion you think I am, sir, but I would never defend my belt on the first date. I mean unless I thought the contender really deserved it, of course.."
Me, win or lose it's always bangerswhat fan actually wants to see conor fight again at this point?
The Teen girl drama build up for his fights? I suppose in that way, they are bangers.Me, win or lose it's always bangers