Topuria next GOAT ??

Overall MMA GOAT? Too early to tell, but I highly doubt it.

FW GOAT? Still a long way to go, possible but I still doubt he will surpass Max, Aldo, Volk

Still needs a LOT of title defenses against quality opposition
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Overall MMA GOAT? Too early to tell, but I highly doubt it.

FW GOAT? Still a long way to go, possible but I still doubt he will surpass Max, Aldo, Volk

Still needs a LOT of title defenses against quality opposition
Click to expand...

Pfff you forgot the most important one. Sherdog GOAT. You won your last fight means you're that GOAT
 
You newer fans are wild

We're from an era where the top fighters had double digit title defenses, or double digit years of undefeated reign... and here you are talking about fighters with 0 title defenses being the next GOAT
 
he was very impressive against Volk, He will beat him again in the rematch then probably gets Max which would be interesting, Max has arguably the best chin of all time and is a great pressure fighter, he will make Topuria fight off the back foot and not control the center of the octagon as much if he gets by Max after his second title defense, then ya I don't see anyone beating Topuria for a while
 
He is a great fighter, always was, but be already showed weaknesses, more than Volk at that stage. He is definitely hittable and that chin will be tested. That being said, he can do a lot, I just don’t know how much.
 
Could be, we don't know his mindset and staying power, but he looks pretty confident. Some guys mentally reach the "top of the mountain" of what they wanted to accomplish when they get the title and just lose the motivation they had getting there. Asking for McGregor right after could be that, but we'll see in time. He has the style where he can give everyone problems if he improves and stays hungry.
 
It will take him 8 years to reach the 35 curse and he usually has two matches a year so he can possibly doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen get to 9 defences by 2029 at the age 32
 
He’s young and has a chance to cement some solid wins at FW

I mean he just flew threw Volk with flying colors

If he were to take on Max after this (dumb) fight he is having and finish him, along with say, Ortega, Evloev, and maybe a Yair or Allen then the division is pretty much swept outside of a Kattar fight, which would be badass


He ain’t no goat yet, but Topuria does have a world-class skillset for sure
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Ironheart
Ironheart
W
  • Poll
Media Illia Topuria wants to fight McGregor instead of O'Malley
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
3K
Dorkman
Dorkman
IronGolem007
VOLKANOVSKI = BROKEN
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
IronGolem007
IronGolem007
Fergelmince
Topuria Whoops Holloway
2
Replies
36
Views
907
DoctorStoppage
DoctorStoppage
svmr_db
  • Poll
Rumored Movsar Evloev is facing a top 5 opponent next - who is it? *UPDATE* Arnold Allen?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
3K
LincolnHawk1
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,073
Messages
55,119,823
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top