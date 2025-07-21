  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Topuria may well become GOAT but Habibi would have put a beat down on him

H

hbombbisping

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
304
Reaction score
742
Topuria can have GOAT achievements one day but if Bryce Mitchell could take him down and control him and we saw signs of Topuria gassing in a three rounder in another fight, Khabib would destroy him.

Topura wouldn't be the same guy after Khabib got on top and mauled him for a couple minutes.

I have Khabib winning this 9.3/10 times. He has Arman and Islam grappling X 2 better fight iq cardio and a way better chin

Screenshot-2025-07-21-124040.png
 
Last edited:
hbombbisping said:
Topuria can have GOAT achievements one day but if Bryce Mitchell could take him down and control him and we saw signs of Topuria gassing in a three rounder in another fight, Khabib would destroy him.

Topura wouldn't be the same guy after Khabib got on top and mauled him for a couple minutes.

I have Khabib winning this 9.3/10 times. He has Arman and Islam grappling X 2 better fight iq cardio and a way better chin

Screenshot-2025-07-21-124040.png
Click to expand...
What a retarded opinion from armen
 
Most overrated fighter ever with a padded record based off like 4 wins in the UFC and the rest complete regional level nobodies. Topuria would knock his block off, islam is probably a better fighter now also.
 
Talapia would get grapple fested. Although he has a good chance in the standup. Habib has a bigger reach.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Vigfree
Everyone talking about Charles, but Ilia turned down an Arman fight
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
spinitch
S
Reptile_Bong_Hit
Can Charles take Ilia down from the clinch?
2
Replies
20
Views
465
Rampage_Jackson
R
octagonation
I Am calling it now! Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev will happen on 24th October, 2026 in Abu Dhabi - Labelled as the greatest UFC fight of all times
Replies
13
Views
456
j18lee
j18lee
T
How Ilia Topuria Became the Greatest Puncher in MMA
Replies
2
Views
379
JPOMMA
JPOMMA
H
Media Noob take that Islam has anything on Khabib
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,311
Messages
57,593,154
Members
175,760
Latest member
Stevo76

Share this page

Back
Top