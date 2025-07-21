Topuria may well become GOAT but Habibi would have put a beat down on him

hbombbisping
Topuria can have GOAT achievements one day but if Bryce Mitchell could take him down and control him and we saw signs of Topuria gassing in a three rounder in another fight, Khabib would destroy him.
Topura wouldn't be the same guy after Khabib got on top and mauled him for a couple minutes.
I have Khabib winning this 9.3/10 times. He has Arman and Islam grappling X 2 better fight iq cardio and a way better chin
