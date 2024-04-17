Topuria looked unfazed during Max's call out

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,206
Reaction score
6,575
I don't know where people are getting the notion that Topuria was scared. Yes after Max knocked out Justin he was surprised as we all were however in the post fight interview it looks like he couldn't care less what Max had to say:



Seriously... the look he gives is like when your little brother challenges you and you're embarrassed/annoyed by him... like pftt you sure you want this bud?
 
Last edited:
You know whats funny? When ilia dominates max people will say max had hard weight cut bcs he gained weight for LW or some other shit like they did after volk fight ilias haters always will find reason but after ilia defends his belt few times they all will become his fans but toxic ones
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria Calls Out Khabib Nurmagomedov, Movsar Evloev Responds
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
4K
TheRealWill
TheRealWill
big franklin
I have a lot of questions about the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje fight..... (headstrong matchup)
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
TITS
TITS
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria: Movsar Evloev 'Needs to Finish Someone' to Earn Title Shot
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
fortheo
Media Max responds to Islam's critique of BMF fight, "why didn't you fight in February?"
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
blackheart
blackheart
B
Volkanovski’s Head Coach: 'We Knew Ilia Had a Puncher’s Chance -- And He Got that Punch." Volkanovski Himself Makes No Excuses.
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Portland8242
Portland8242

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,489
Messages
55,422,540
Members
174,769
Latest member
Mario Santrovich

Share this page

Back
Top