Topuria looked unfazed during Max's call out

I don't know where people are getting the notion that Topuria was scared. Yes after Max knocked out Justin he was surprised as we all were however in the post fight interview it looks like he couldn't care less what Max had to say:
Seriously... the look he gives is like when your little brother challenges you and you're embarrassed/annoyed by him... like pftt you sure you want this bud?
